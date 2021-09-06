When is Anderson Silva fighting Tito Ortiz?

Anderson Silva will lock horns with Tito Ortiz on September 11, 2021. While 'The Spider' has had prior experience competing in professional boxing, Ortiz will step into the squared circle for the first time in his career.

The fight will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, under the Triller Fight Club banner. Vitor Belfort and Oscar De La Hoya were expected to headline the event, but the Mexican-American tested positive for COVID-19. Evander Holyfield will now be replacing De La Hoya.

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz will serve as the co-main event, and the former UFC fighters will compete in a 195lbs bout.

Silva, after being released from the UFC, returned to professional boxing in June this year. He took on a seasoned veteran in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and defeated him via split decision.

Ortiz, on the other hand, last fought Alberto El Patron in an MMA bout at Combate Americas 51 in 2019. The previous year he had settled his rivalry with Chuck Liddell in a trilogy bout as he knocked out 'The Iceman' in the first round.

The 46-year-old recently resigned from his position as Mayor pro tempore of Huntington Beach, California.

Tito Ortiz is worried he might not make weight for Anderson Silva fight

Throughout his MMA career, Tito Ortiz weighed in at 205 pounds for his fights. However, in his first professional boxing bout, the former UFC champ will have to hit the 195 pound limit.

Ortiz understands that cutting excessive weight at age 46 isn't going to be easy, which is why he "lost a little bit of respect" for Anderson Silva.

"I appreciate this opportunity, Triller, Anderson Silva for finally agreeing to the weight that was mandatory for me to make 195. So I’m literally trying to cut my leg off to make that weight, and I’ll do it. ...I’ve never made 195 in my whole career of 24 years, and I’m going to try like hell to make it, and I will make it. But at the same time, I just kind of lost a little respect for the guy. Someone who’s been a great world champion, he’s fought at 205 over six times, he’s fought for the world title at 205," Ortiz told MMA Junkie.

