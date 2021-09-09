Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort: Height, weight, age and reach comparison

Evander Holyfield will come out of retirement to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on Saturday's 'Legends 2' event.

The Triller event will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and will be regulated by the Florida State Boxing Commission. The crossover match between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds in the heavyweight division (200 pounds and above).

Evander Holyfield, who last saw action in May 2011, came in as a late replacement for Oscar De La Hoya. 'The Golden Boy' was forced to pull out of the fight after contracting a severe case of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Vitor Belfort will return to pro-boxing for the first time since his debut in 2006. He previously retired from pro MMA after suffering a devastating KO loss against Lyoto Machida in 2018.

It's difficult to make heads or tails of the crossover bout as Holyfield is the more experienced boxer, while Belfort appears to be in better physical shape. But what do the numbers say?

Tale of the tape: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield will enjoy advantages in both height and reach. Standing at 6-foot-2, Holyfield will have a two-inch height advantage over Belfort, who stands at 6-feet flat. 'The Real Deal' also has an edge in the reach department with his 77-inch reach compared to Belfort's 74 inches.

A natural heavyweight in his prime, Holyfield will also be the bigger fighter come fight night. The Alabama native reportedly walks around at 208 pounds, while Belfort used to fight in the UFC's 185-pound division. Against De La Hoya, he was expected to weigh in at 190 pounds but it is still unknown whether 'The Phenom' will add a few more pounds before fight night.

Also Read

The most glaring disparity of the matchup, however, are the ages. Holyfield is currently 58-years-old and is far removed from his prime. Although the Brazilian is no spring chicken himself, he's still 14 years younger than his opponent at 44-years-old.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham