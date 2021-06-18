What weight will Oscar De La Hoya box Vitor Belfort at?

Oscar De La Hoya will weigh in at 175 pounds for his boxing bout against Vitor Belfort. 'The Phenom' will weigh in at 190 pounds.

'The Golden Boy' will go against the Brazilian fighter in an eight-round exhibition fight, each round comprising two minutes. Both fighters will sport 10 oz gloves for the contest.

Oscar De La Hoya is returning to the boxing ring against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya will come out of retirement to take on MMA veteran Vitor Belfort in an exhibition boxing match. The bout will be part of a Triller event and will take place in September. Although no location has been decided, Las Vegas seems to be the front-runner for hosting the event.

After witnessing boxing legends like Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. go toe-to-toe in the squared circle, it will now be De La Hoya's turn to make a comeback after being away from the sport for almost 13 years.

Oscar De La Hoya last fought in 2008 when he shared the boxing ring with fellow legend Manny Pacquiao. 'The Golden Boy' failed to emerge victorious; the fight was stopped after the 8th round when De La Hoya's corner threw in the towel.

De La Hoya has been teasing a return lately to the ring. Several names like UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and Gennady Golovkin were considered for the fight. But the 48-year-old will return to the boxing ring to face former UFC middleweight contender Vitor Belfort.

When he was active, Belfort was considered one of the best fighters in the 185-pound division. 'The Phenom' had wins over UFC champions like Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping.

But in the later years of his career, the Brazilian's performances inside the octagon deteriorated significantly. 'The Phenom' lost five out of his last seven fights in the UFC, all via KO/TKO.

Betting odds for Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort

The opening odds for the Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort fight have been released. While the odds for 'The Golden Boy' are dead even, Belfort is at -140.

