Triller's Legends 2 will feature the return of boxing legend Evander Holyfield to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort on September 11, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a bout between Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort. Unfortunately, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized for three days.

Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/9XIKfKpDf6 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 8, 2021

Evander Holyfield stepped in on short notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya to face the former UFC fighter.

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz will also take place on the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort undercard

The card features two more retired mixed martial artists. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will face former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in an eight-round cruiserweight duel.

Anderson Silva made his comeback inside the boxing ring in an eight-round bout against former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Chavez Jr. on June 19, 2021. Silva beat Chavez via split-decision.

Meanwhile, Ortiz will make his first appearance in a boxing ring against Silva. Ortiz last competed in professional combat sports in 2019 at Combate Americas 51.

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Next up, former multidivisional world boxing champion David Haye will take on his friend, English businessman Joe Fournier.

Fournier took up professional boxing in 2015 as a part of Hayemaker Promotions. He is currently undefeated at 9-0. David Haye revealed that the bout came into being over a dinner conversation between the two over who would win in a fight.

David Haye and Joe Fournier will fight at heavyweight.

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

The night of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort will begin with a ten-round featherweight clash between Andy Vences and Jono Carroll. Vences [23-2-1] last fought in July 2020, picking up the second loss of his career via split decision.

Also Read

Carroll [19-2-1] last fought in March 2021 in Las Vegas, where he picked up a round-four RTD win.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham