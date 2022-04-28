Chael Sonnen explains why T.J. Dillashaw claiming Aljamain Sterling is not championship quality is "a stretch"

Chael Sonnen has called for T.J. Dillashaw to not underestimate the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Sonnen explained that Dillashaw's dismissal of Sterling's skills could ultimately cost him if the two are to meet inside the octagon. 'Funk Master' did win the title for the first time in dubious circumstances. However, he has since defended the belt successfully, rightfully staking his claim as champion.

'The American Gangster' was keen to point out that Dillashaw had a razor-close split-decision victory over Cory Sandhagen. In comparison, Sterling dispatched Sandhagen with a submission in the first round.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen highlighted just how interesting the bantamweight division is. It holds a minimum of five former champions and everyone has their eyes on Aljamain Sterling, including the returning Henry Cejudo:

"Cejduo is going right after Aljo. Dillashaw is now coming back and says Aljo is not championship quality. If that's just to build a fight then that's no problem... but we're still forced to look at and take fighters at their word. For Dillashaw to come to the conclusion that Sterling is not worthy when they do have the common opponent who is Sandhagen... I think it would really be a stretch for T.J to feel that in his heart."

Ultimately, Sonnen would conclude that it's no surprise that the title changes hands often in the bantamweight division. The 135lbs class is home to five former UFC champions. 'The American Gangster' believes the next few months are set to be a round robin of sorts with Sterling, Cejudo and Dillashaw likely to face one another.

Watch the latest episode of Chael Sonnen's Bad Guy Inc podcast here:

Chael Sonnen believes Aljamain Sterling deserves more respect

Chael Sonnen has admitted he was wrong about Aljamain Sterling. Initially, he believed the win over Sandhagen was nothing special and had more to do with the opponent. However, Sonnen could only praise 'Funk Master' after witnessing his performance against Petr Yan.

In the same YouTube video, the American would go on to say:

"I will admit for you when Sterling had his way with Sandhagen, I did not credit Sterling. I thought that was an exposure for Sandhagen. I don't think that now. Now that I know how good Sterling is in that position... he's even defended it [the belt] too."

Sonnen has noticed that everyone in the division is calling out Aljamain Sterling and not the fighters in front of them. He feels the division considers 'Funk Master' an easier fight than they should. 'The American Gangster' noted that Sterling, in his eyes, has now proved himself to be an elite fighter and champion inside the octagon.

