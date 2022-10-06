"I miss young Jorge"- Chael Sonnen narrates crazy stories from Jorge Masvidal's early life and career

Jorge Masvidal was recently the subject of a rant by Chael Sonnen due to a Twitter post that he called his "least favorite tweet." Prior to the rant, the former UFC fighter discussed a "young" Jorge Masvidal.

On his Beyond The Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen detailed his first meeting with Jorge Masvidal in 2006 during a Russian tour while both were with the promotion BodogFIGHT. Sonnen stated:

"I miss young Jorge. I think he's pulling off the long hair, I think he's pulling off the fancy shirts, but I think he pulled off the short hair with the neck tattoo and the aggressive style. First time I ever see this guy, he's 21 years old."

Sonnen continued about how different Madvidal was at the age of 21:

"Jorge comes walking in, he's going to take on Steve Berger... Berger was a UFC vet. I'd never seen this Masvidal in my life, and he was 21... Berger's in the ring, this kid comes to the ring, and while he's in the check in area, he begins yelling at Berger... He begins pointing at Berger and yelling at him, and Berger's a straight up bada**, but Berger doesn't know how to handle this."

Sonnen went on to detail how 'Gamebred' added in some theatrics during his fight with Berger. 'The American Gangster' continued to narrate more of Masvidal's antics in the fight with Berger:

"Masvidal's fighting Berger, gets on top of him. Berger's in guard... He looks up and begins to have a conversation with the ring card girl. He comes back to Berger and starts pounding, he pops up again, and I believe he asked her for her phone number. This was theater, this was a show, but nothing like this had been done."

Sonnen went on to detail another BodogFIGHT event in Trenton, New Jersey, where Masvidal noted that his dad, who was in attendance, was unable to leave Florida due to his parole.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss a young Jorge Masvidal below (starting at 0:55):

Could Jorge Masvidal get a third title shot?

Jorge Masvidal has been angling for a title shot ever since Leon Edwards became the welterweight champion at UFC 278. After claiming that "styles makes fights", he declared that he will be the welterweight champion soon.

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter Styles makes fights Styles makes fights

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon

While Masvidal and Edwards have a history that could make a title fight compelling, a trilogy between 'Rocky' and Kamaru Usman seems more possible at the moment. Edwards shared that he believes Masvidal needs to put together a few wins before they fight. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’ mmafighting.com/2022/8/30/2332… Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’ mmafighting.com/2022/8/30/2332… https://t.co/SxC6xdbvDA

Revisit the altercation between Masvidal and Leon Edwards:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

