Chael Sonnen theorizes "insecurity" played a role in Jon Jones' alleged PED use: "That's the one that bothers him"

Chael Sonnen recently addressed Jon Jones' alleged PED use and explained how "insecurity" affects some athletes.
Earlier this month, Daniel Cormier was asked to name his 'Mt. Rushmore' of MMA GOATs during an interview with Shannon Sharpe. Cormier notably left out Jones and Anderson Silva from his list, claiming that their alleged PED use made them unworthy of being included among the 'Greatest Of All Time' fighters.
Jones didn't take kindly to the exclusion and fired back at Cormier via social media. The UFC legend took shots at his old rival's career and accused 'DC' of being permanently biased against him in a series of X posts.
In an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, Sonnen and Cormier discussed Jones' reaction. Backing Cormier's decision to exclude 'Bones' from his MMA GOATs list, Sonnen said:
"Everybody goes down that road where they cheat the rules because they somewhere had an insecurity. They somewhere wanted an edge and then they come back, go, 'But I could have done it anyway.' Well, maybe you didn't think you could. If you thought you could, you would not have put a synthetic chemical substance into your a**."
He continued:
"It's just one of those things, and Jon really gets upset about that. He doesn't deny the hit-and-runs. He doesn't deny the c*caine allegations. That's the one that bothers him, the picogram and the couple of failed tests. That's a very common thing with athletes. I do believe Jon could have been champ of the world without steroids, but somewhere within him, at some point, he doubted that, and that's the life he chose." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Watch the full episode below:
Daniel Cormier explains his "frustration" with Jon Jones testing positive for PEDs
Daniel Cormier recently reflected on his rivalry with Jon Jones and explained why he was frustrated with 'Bones' over the course of his career. Cormier pointed out that Jones tested positive for alleged PED use whenever they fought or were booked to fight.
In an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast (via @pound4poundshow on X), Cormier outlined every occasion he had to deal with Jones testing positive for steroids and said:
"I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight."
He continued:
"That's where my frustration comes... If you aren't confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time, and that sucks."