"He's such a weird guy" - Daniel Cormier gets 100% real about Jon Jones rivalry in light of their latest squabble 

Daniel Cormier recently addressed his longtime rivalry with Jon Jones and slammed 'Bones' for only reacting to seemingly negative comments about him.
For context, Cormier was recently asked to name his 'Mt. Rushmore' of MMA GOATs during an interview with Shannon Sharpe. The former two-division UFC champion named Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, before stalling for a fourth name. Excluding Jones, he explained that he refused to name Anderson Silva because of his PED violations in the past.
Jones was seemingly ticked off by Cormier not including him as one of his MMA GOATs and went off on 'DC' via a series of X posts. In an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Cormier addressed Jones' going off on him and said:
"Here’s the problem: I only answer the questions asked to me. That’s what I do. Guy asks me a question about Jon Jones, I tell him my truth. The reality is this, I will always go above and beyond to credit him with being - a] toughest guy I’ve ever fought, b] the hardest fight, one of the smartest fighters in the octagon. I give him all the credit for being one of the best fighters ever. "
He continued:
“So I give him credit, but the guy is so weird. He’s such a weird guy... It’s the negative thing that he latches onto because that’s what he wants to do. He wants to latch onto that negative thing. When in reality, I feel like I was very fair."
Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (16:58):
When Daniel Cormier explained his frustration with Jon Jones' alleged PED usage
Earlier this year, Daniel Cormier got real about his rivalry with Jon Jones and explained his frustration with his longtime foe. Cormier questioned why Jones got flagged for PED use every time they fought or were booked to fight.
In an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast (via @pound4poundshow on X), 'DC' sounded off on Jones for his alleged pre-fight activities and said:
"I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight."
He continued:
"That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time, and that sucks."