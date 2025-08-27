"He's such a weird guy" - Daniel Cormier gets 100% real about Jon Jones rivalry in light of their latest squabble 

Daniel Cormier recently addressed his longtime rivalry with Jon Jones and slammed 'Bones' for only reacting to seemingly negative comments about him.

Ad

For context, Cormier was recently asked to name his 'Mt. Rushmore' of MMA GOATs during an interview with Shannon Sharpe. The former two-division UFC champion named Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, before stalling for a fourth name. Excluding Jones, he explained that he refused to name Anderson Silva because of his PED violations in the past.

Jones was seemingly ticked off by Cormier not including him as one of his MMA GOATs and went off on 'DC' via a series of X posts. In an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Cormier addressed Jones' going off on him and said:

Ad

Trending

"Here’s the problem: I only answer the questions asked to me. That’s what I do. Guy asks me a question about Jon Jones, I tell him my truth. The reality is this, I will always go above and beyond to credit him with being - a] toughest guy I’ve ever fought, b] the hardest fight, one of the smartest fighters in the octagon. I give him all the credit for being one of the best fighters ever. "

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

“So I give him credit, but the guy is so weird. He’s such a weird guy... It’s the negative thing that he latches onto because that’s what he wants to do. He wants to latch onto that negative thing. When in reality, I feel like I was very fair."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (16:58):

Ad

Ad

When Daniel Cormier explained his frustration with Jon Jones' alleged PED usage

Earlier this year, Daniel Cormier got real about his rivalry with Jon Jones and explained his frustration with his longtime foe. Cormier questioned why Jones got flagged for PED use every time they fought or were booked to fight.

In an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast (via @pound4poundshow on X), 'DC' sounded off on Jones for his alleged pre-fight activities and said:

Ad

"I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight."

Ad

He continued:

"That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time, and that sucks."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.