  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Honestly, it's insulting" - Jon Jones goes nuclear on Daniel Cormier for excluding him and fellow UFC legend from MMA GOATs list 

"Honestly, it's insulting" - Jon Jones goes nuclear on Daniel Cormier for excluding him and fellow UFC legend from MMA GOATs list 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 21, 2025 12:11 GMT
Jon Jones (left) reacts to Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones (left) reacts to Daniel Cormier's (right) MMA Mount Rushmore. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jon Jones recently expressed his displeasure regarding former rival Daniel Cormier's decision to exclude him and Anderson Silva from Cormier's "MMA Mount Rushmore".

Ad

In a recent conversation with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cormier discussed his list of the four fighters he believes are the greatest of all time (GOATs) in MMA.

He named Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and when discussing the fourth name, Cormier stated that he would not include Jones or Silva due to their histories with banned substance abuse.

In response to Cormier's remarks, 'Bones' took to X to share his thoughts and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"High school state champ, JUCO national champ, youngest UFC champion, greatest in MMA history. A lifetime of loss, victories, and sacrifice, and this guy wants to write it all off as steroids. Honestly, it's insulting. But I can't help but laugh, knowing it was God given abilities that made him feel so inferior."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ad
Ad

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones "quit" to avoid Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones was in discussions for a potential title unification bout against Tom Aspinall, which was set to occur by the end of 2025. However, on June 21, he announced his retirement from the sport. Following this announcement, Aspinall was elevated to the position of the new UFC heavyweight champion.

During a conversation on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Daniel Cormier expressed his opinion, stating that Jones quit rather than truly retiring.

"Jon quit. It's true. Call it what it is. Jon quit. Bro, I said this on my YouTube channel when Jon Jones and I were fighting, he says, 'I will see in the octagon a 38-year-old man while I'm just entering into my prime.' Those words are now the exact same words that can be spoken to him on the other side. When the words were related to him, he said I'm out. I'm not doing it. That's why I said he quit." [16:46]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications