"Honestly, it's insulting" - Jon Jones goes nuclear on Daniel Cormier for excluding him and fellow UFC legend from MMA GOATs list 

Jon Jones recently expressed his displeasure regarding former rival Daniel Cormier's decision to exclude him and Anderson Silva from Cormier's &quot;MMA Mount Rushmore&quot;.In a recent conversation with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cormier discussed his list of the four fighters he believes are the greatest of all time (GOATs) in MMA.He named Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and when discussing the fourth name, Cormier stated that he would not include Jones or Silva due to their histories with banned substance abuse.In response to Cormier's remarks, 'Bones' took to X to share his thoughts and wrote:&quot;High school state champ, JUCO national champ, youngest UFC champion, greatest in MMA history. A lifetime of loss, victories, and sacrifice, and this guy wants to write it all off as steroids. Honestly, it's insulting. But I can't help but laugh, knowing it was God given abilities that made him feel so inferior.&quot;Check out Jon Jones' comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones &quot;quit&quot; to avoid Tom Aspinall fightJon Jones was in discussions for a potential title unification bout against Tom Aspinall, which was set to occur by the end of 2025. However, on June 21, he announced his retirement from the sport. Following this announcement, Aspinall was elevated to the position of the new UFC heavyweight champion.During a conversation on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Daniel Cormier expressed his opinion, stating that Jones quit rather than truly retiring.&quot;Jon quit. It's true. Call it what it is. Jon quit. Bro, I said this on my YouTube channel when Jon Jones and I were fighting, he says, 'I will see in the octagon a 38-year-old man while I'm just entering into my prime.' Those words are now the exact same words that can be spoken to him on the other side. When the words were related to him, he said I'm out. I'm not doing it. That's why I said he quit.&quot; [16:46]