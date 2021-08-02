What did Jon Jones test positive for?

UFC superstar Jon Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs or PEDs like Turinabol, hydroxy-clomiphene, and a Letrozole metabolite.

Whenever the name Jon 'Bones' Jones is mentioned, United States Anti-Doping Agency or USADA follows. This is because Jones, the titleholder in UFC history, has tested positive for performance-enhancing substances and banned substances on several occasions.

'Bones' holds an impeccable 26-1 MMA record, with his lone loss coming as a disqualification for landing 12 to 6 elbows on a downed opponent. Arguably undefeated, Jones is regarded as the MMA GOAT along with other honorable mentions such as Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

July 2016: Jon Jones's first positive test

Jon Jones first tested positive in 2016 when he was expected to face Daniel Cormier at UFC 200. Jones popped for two banned substances: hydroxy-clomiphene and letrozole metabolite, both known to be anti-estrogens.

Anti-estrogens are used to counteract the effects of steroids inside the body. However, Jones and his manager came up with an alternative explanation: that the American was, at that time, taking Cialis, a male enhancement pill.

The main event was then scrapped and Cormier ended up fighting Anderson Silva in the co-main event. Brock Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt served as the main event, and Jon Jones was suspended for one year by USADA.

The main event for UFC 200 is Brock Lesnar vs Mark Hunt. pic.twitter.com/RQU5ZcBRl9 — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2016

Jon Jones addressed the situation while talking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan on his podcast:

July 2017: Jon Jones tests positive again for Turinabol

After returning from a one-year suspension for PEDs that Jones linked to taking Cialis, he fought and defeated then-champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones official poster [Image Courtesy: @ufc on Twitter]

While the return was praised and applauded by many, it was short-lived as Jones' drug testing nightmare was about to take a new turn. Although Jon Jones passed a post-fight blood test after beating Cormier by TKO on July 29th, he failed a pre-fight urine test administered on July 28th before the event.

The urine test was positive for the banned anabolic steroid, Turinabol. Turinabol helps muscles grow and become stronger while also aiding recovery.

Since it was the second time 'Bones' failed a test, USADA punished him with a four-year ban.

As Jones passed every test leading up to the fight at UFC 214 except for one urine test in which he tested positive, the arbitrators reduced his suspension to 15 months.

After returning to the octagon, Jones regained his vacant light-heavyweight title against Alexander Gustafsson. Jones was an active champion and was even the most tested UFC fighter in 2020 by USADA.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari