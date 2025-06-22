BREAKING: Dana White confirms Jon Jones retirement, crowns Tom Aspinall undisputed heavyweight champ

UFC CEO Dana White has announced that Jon Jones has decided to retire, which means Tom Aspinall is now the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Jones had been at the center of controversy regarding his long-overdue potential title unification bout against Aspinall. 'Bones' captured the heavyweight title in 2023 and successfully defended it against Stipe Miocic. Meanwhile, the Englishman captured the interim belt that same year and made history by defending it against Curtis Blaydes.

This year, White remained confident that Jones vs. Aspinall would happen. However, Jones' repeated refusal caused significant delays that impacted the trajectory of the heavyweight division.

Aspinall has finally achieved his dream by being crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion. He had famously predicted in the past that he would retire Jones, without ever having to face him inside the octagon.

'Bones' has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in MMA history. He made his promotional debut in 2008, marking a UFC career that has spanned over 16 years. Jones retires with an impressive professional record of 28-1-0 (1 NC) and has left behind a legacy that would be difficult to match.

Jones is regarded as the most successful light heavyweight champion in the promotion's history, defending the title 11 times. He further solidified his legacy by securing the heavyweight championship to attain double-champion status.

White appeared at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, where he stated that Jones had called the UFC the night before to inform them of his decision to retire from the sport. He subsequently announced that Aspinall was automatically promoted to undisputed status.

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

