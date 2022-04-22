Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing - Chael Sonnen demands to know why boxers are not calling out 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul's campaign of calling notable fighters from outside the world of boxing was met with massive criticism from fans. According to Chael Sonnen, ‘The Problem Child’ is forced to do so as he is the most feared man in boxing right now.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen came to Paul's defense as he pointed out that the famous YouTuber has indeed challenged boxers to a fight. As an example of the same, ‘The American Gangster’ mentioned that 'The Problem Child' has called for a fight against both Canelo Álvarez and Mike Tyson.

However, both fights weren't finalized due to a lack of proper response. What's more, no one from boxing has stepped out of the line and challenged Paul yet. This proves to Sonnen that no boxer wants to fight him.

And if anybody still had any doubts, Sonnen asked some valid questions to prove his point further:

“Think anybody in boxing didn’t want to be a main event ? Think anybody in boxing don’t want to be associated with a famous guy and fight in sold-out arenas? It’s everything you dream of. You think anybody in boxing doesn’t want to contract with Showtime? Think anybody in boxing doesn’t want to make a million dollars?”

Next, he provided his answer for all of them, stating that Paul is “the most feared man in boxing”:

“They all want those things. They don’t want to fight Jake. So if you don’t like the people Jake’s calling out, fair game. But why don’t you get one of these people that you hope he calls out to instead call him out? And until we get to that point I’m right. Jake Paul, right now, is the most feared man in boxing.”

Watch Chael Sonnen share his thoughts on Jake Paul being the most feared man in boxing below:

Joe Rogan thinks that Jake Paul isn't taken seriously because of his YouTuber status

UFC veteran commentator Joe Rogan feels that he has found why Jake Paul isn't treated as a serious boxing contender despite achieving things like knocking out Tyron Woodley.

During a recent edition of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Rogan shared his opinion that people don't give Paul the credit he deserves because they see him as a "YouTube kid":

"The point is, if he was just a regular contender and he did that to Tyron Woodley, everybody would be freaking out [saying], 'This kid is something special.' And it's just because of the fact, it's like a weapon that they use, that they're YouTube kids, cause like, you don't take it seriously. Oh it is just a guy from YouTube."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Jake Paul at 1:12:31 of the video below:

