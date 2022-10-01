Chael Sonnen explains why Bellator is "a strong leading candidate" for Jake Paul's potential MMA debut

Chael Sonnen believes that Bellator is most likely to sign Jake Paul to an MMA deal, following Paul's announcement that he will be entering the MMA world.

'The Problem Child' is currently under contract with Showtime television network, where his professional boxing fights take place. The network also happens to be the platform that showcases Bellator's fight cards. Sonnen believes that a transition from boxing to MMA will be easy for 'The Problem Child' to make.

Bellator also happens to have Dillon Danis on their roster, and Paul and Danis have beef that is yet to be settled. A video of 'The Problem Child' taunting the jiu-jitsu specialist during Danis' appearance on Food Truck Diaries was released last year. The clip provides a snippet of the issues between the pair.

Chael Sonnen released a video on his YouTube channel discussing why he feels Bellator is the perfect fit for Paul. He said:

"I'm just saying if Jake were to sign somewhere else, everybody's gonna want him. I would be highly interested in how this contest goes. Not to mention the perfect opponent right now for Jake is Dillon Danis, who's under contract with Bellator. So that would be a strong leading candidate."

Watch the video below from 3:00:

Chael Sonnen also brought up the fact that the PFL have mentioned they would be interested in signing Paul. However, 'The American Gangster' thinks that the tournament-style format that the promotion implements won't be of much interest to 'The Problem Child'.

Chael Sonnen speculates on if Nate Diaz is next for Jake Paul

Chael Sonnen recently speculated on whether or not Jake Paul will fight Nate Diaz regardless of the outcome of his fight against Anderson Silva.

Diaz is currently a free agent, having opted not to re-sign with the UFC, and has spoken about exploring potential boxing matches. 'The American Gangster' believes that depending on how the Stockton native chooses to navigate his post-UFC career, a fight with Paul could be inevitable:

"If [Nate Diaz] comes out and says that he wants to fight the loser ahead of time, it's interesting but it works. This is Chael's theory, as a master of human psychology. Then if Anderson loses, which is not the fight you're trying to make, you say, 'Obviously I was kidding, I don't want to fight the loser. 'Course I'm gonna fight Jake.' If Jake gets beat then you say you want to deal with that guy."

Watch the video below from 1:25:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far