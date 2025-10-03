"CHAMA", "No CHAMA" - Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira's 'Chama' back and forth divides fans ahead of UFC 320

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's &quot;Chama&quot; back and forth during a recent press conference sent fans reeling. The two men are set to throw down in a light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 320 this weekend, with Pereira looking to redeem his previous unanimous decision loss to Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.During the UFC 320 pre-fight press conference, Pereira took a jab at Ankalaev with his signature chant, saying:&quot;Chama.&quot;In response, Ankalaev quickly dismissed his rival's statement through an interpreter and said:&quot;No chama. There is no more chama. We killed it.&quot;After the @ufc shared a clip of their exchange via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;No Chama tonight. Pereira's coming in hot after the first L, watch him try to snatch that belt back with those lethal hands. Ankalaev better be ready for war.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;CHAMA.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ufc on XMax Holloway issues his preview of the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematchMax Holloway believes Alex Pereira will reign as the light heavyweight champion again after his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend. Holloway recently shared his thoughts on the Ankalaev-Pereira rematch.In a recent YouTube video, Holloway broke down how he believed Pereira would reclaim the 205-pound title and said:&quot;I’m telling you right now, I’m willing to bet right now with anyone that we’re gonna see Alex Pereira’s vintage leg kicks in this fight. I guarantee he was pi**ed at himself for that first fight for not doing it, especially with the information that he had with the way Magomed takes leg kicks. I think Alex goes in there, he’s not gonna get held against the cage, I think he’s gonna stay his distance, I think he’s gonna get on the leg kicks early, and I think Alex gets his hand raised, I think Pereira will be the champion again.”