  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "CHAMA", "No CHAMA" - Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira's 'Chama' back and forth divides fans ahead of UFC 320

"CHAMA", "No CHAMA" - Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira's 'Chama' back and forth divides fans ahead of UFC 320

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:51 GMT
Fans on Magomed Ankalaev (left) and Alex Pereira
Fans on Magomed Ankalaev (left) and Alex Pereira's (right) pre-fight exchange.[Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's "Chama" back and forth during a recent press conference sent fans reeling. The two men are set to throw down in a light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 320 this weekend, with Pereira looking to redeem his previous unanimous decision loss to Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

Ad

During the UFC 320 pre-fight press conference, Pereira took a jab at Ankalaev with his signature chant, saying:

"Chama."

In response, Ankalaev quickly dismissed his rival's statement through an interpreter and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"No chama. There is no more chama. We killed it."

After the @ufc shared a clip of their exchange via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan wrote:

"No Chama tonight. Pereira's coming in hot after the first L, watch him try to snatch that belt back with those lethal hands. Ankalaev better be ready for war."

Another fan wrote:

"CHAMA."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ufc on X
Screenshots from @ufc on X

Max Holloway issues his preview of the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch

Max Holloway believes Alex Pereira will reign as the light heavyweight champion again after his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend. Holloway recently shared his thoughts on the Ankalaev-Pereira rematch.

Ad

In a recent YouTube video, Holloway broke down how he believed Pereira would reclaim the 205-pound title and said:

"I’m telling you right now, I’m willing to bet right now with anyone that we’re gonna see Alex Pereira’s vintage leg kicks in this fight. I guarantee he was pi**ed at himself for that first fight for not doing it, especially with the information that he had with the way Magomed takes leg kicks. I think Alex goes in there, he’s not gonna get held against the cage, I think he’s gonna stay his distance, I think he’s gonna get on the leg kicks early, and I think Alex gets his hand raised, I think Pereira will be the champion again.”
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications