“Champ recognize champ” - Fans ready for impending super clash between Takeru and Rodtang

In the aftermath of the 140-pound Muay Thai super fight between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, where the latter beat the former with a unanimous decision nod from the judges, fans and combat sports personalities have expressed a mixed reaction and were divided on the result of the all-time classic match.

One group says the verdict was correct because Superlek's second-round knockdown of Rodtang made the difference; another group claims that Rodtang should have won because of the damage he caused to Superlek; and the other group states that it should have been a draw.

Regardless of the result and different opinions, the fight lived up to the hype and expectations. A rematch is most likely to happen between the two in the near future. But there is another exciting fight that ONE Championship has teased on their Instagram account, as they posted a clip of Rodtang and Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa meeting backstage after Rodtang's fight with Superlek.

They captioned the post with:

"Game recognize game 🤝 Who's ready to see this fight? 🙋@rodtang_jimungnon⁠ @k1takeru⁠ #ONEFridayFights34 #ONEChampionship #MartialArts"

This post has hyped up fans around the world, and the comment section was full of excitement and anticipation for this potential mega showdown in the foreseeable future. Users @andywatchara, @aip_aaip, @gaku69guitar, and @tank94117 appreciated the gesture between the two combat sports icons and expressed their exhilaration to see the fight by commenting:

"Champ recognize Champ. 🔥🔥"

"Give respect get respect 👏🔥"

"I can't wait to see their fight 🔥🔥🔥"

"It's going to be the biggest fistfight in the world 🔥"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang holds two victories in kickboxing bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization, while Takeru is a former three-division K-1 kickboxing world champion and has yet to make his ONE Championship debut since signing a multi-fight contract in April 2023.