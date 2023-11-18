“Champ s*** baby” - Jarred Brooks calls out rival Joshua Pacio for first world title defense

After a recent wholesome interaction on Instagram following the birth of his firstborn, Jarred Brooks’ competitiveness once again kicked in as he called out his rival Joshua Pacio in a rematch for the ONE strawweight world title.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on November 16, 2023, Brooks tagged Pacio and said that he is more than ready to fight him for a second time. Brooks beat Pacio in their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164 via unanimous decision.

‘The Monkey God’ even demonstrated how ready he was by weighing in on the scale and said:

“Joshua Pacio, this is Jarred Brooks here. I am more than willing and ready to fight you in a month, two months, it doesn’t matter. But there’s that timeline for me bro. I am already ready and I hope you’re ready. I’m about to show you that I’m ready right now.”

The 30-year-old American also warned that he was coming for ‘The Passion’ by saying:

“Let’s go. Champ s*** only. Come for me. I’m coming for you baby! Let’s go!”

But the former divisional king seems unbothered, as he immediately responded to Brooks by commenting:

“Thats great, and thats your normal weight bro haha Im ready, I really hope Ill see you January💪🏽🔥”

Pacio earned the world title rematch by beating the number five-ranked contender Mansur Malachiev in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Brooks absorbed his first defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization against Mikey Musumeci. He failed in this attempt to become a two-sport and a two-division world champion as 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted him in their ONE flyweight submission grappling world title showdown in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

Despite the loss, the Mash Fight Team representative remains undefeated in mixed martial arts.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 13 and ONE Fight Night 15 replays on demand via Amazon Prime Video.