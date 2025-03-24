"Champion and a legend" - Martin Nguyen, Herb Dean, and fans hail Bibiano Fernandes as he enters ONE Championship's Hall of Fame

After bidding his farewell to his storied career this past February, Bibiano Fernandes cemented his legacy by becoming the second inductee into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

The honor was bestowed upon the former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion during a special ceremony at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong presented the Brazilian superstar with the prestigious distinction, following in the footsteps of fellow legend Demetrious Johnson.

Watch Bibiano Fernandes' Hall of Fame induction below:

Fans inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena weren't the only ones who had the chance to celebrate Fernandes' stellar run as a mixed martial artist and pay tribute to his contributions to the sport — fighters and supporters from around the world took to social media to honor "The Flash."

Among those who paid their respects was former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen, who once challenged Fernandes for the divisional crown at ONE: Iron Will in February 2018.

"The Situ-Asian" wrote:

"LEGEND!!!"

Renowned referee Herb Dean also acknowledged Fernandes, offering words of appreciation for his impact on the sport:

"Congratulations! Well deserved."

Bibiano Fernandes regarded as most dominant champion in ONE history

Bibiano Fernandes' legacy is inseparable from ONE Championship's history, having competed in 13 bantamweight MMA world title bouts and emerging victorious in 11 of them.

This impressive track record stands as the most dominant across all divisions under the promotion's banner.

Fernandes called it career at ONE 171 last month, authoring a perfect send-off by beating Filipino rival Kevin Belingon by a razor-thin split decision in their fifth and final showdown of their epic rivalry.

