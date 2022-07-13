ONE featherweight king Thanh Le showcases legendary elusiveness in new training clip

Reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le is working hard in preparation for his ONE 160 world title defense against Tang Kai. In a clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, Le shows exceptional elusiveness and dodging abilities:

"Can't touch this 😎 Thanh Le defends his featherweight throne against Tang Kai on August 26 at ONE 160!"

The clip shows Le with no gloves, dodging hard strikes from his sparring partner, who is wearing gloves. He is bobbing and weaving against various combinations to get ready for his August 26 opponent, the knockout artist Tang Kai.

The featherweight titleholder has had incredible success in ONE Championship. The Vietnamese-American champion has five consecutive wins, all coming by way of knockout. He earned the belt by knocking out then-world titleholder Martin Nguyen and later defended it, stopping Garry Tonon by way of knockout.

One of Thanh Le’s trademarks is his elusiveness, and the way he can weave in and out of danger while delivering his thunderous combinations.

Similarly, world title challenger Kai has been riding a wave of knockouts to earn this opportunity. The Chinese-born fighter has impressively won 86 percent of his fights by way of KO/TKO. In his current promotion, his last three fights have all been won via first-round finish.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship shocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title!



Thanh Le shocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title!

Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai at ONE 160

ONE 160 on August 26 will see two knockout artists, Thanh Le and Tang Kai, face off with the ONE featherweight world championship on the line.

The reigning and defending champion Le shared his excitement for the fight on Instagram:

"I can’t wait to defend this strap against a serious ko artist in Tang Kai. Very pleased with how my Dim Mak training is going. Tune in to see it in action!!"

Tang Kai says that he will be the first male Chinese-born world champion in the history of ONE and is aiming for a knockout. On Instagram, the fighter shared:

"August 26, I get entertainment, he gets retirement. and China will have its first male MMA World Champion. See yall. KO TIME"

In addition to the featherweight world title, the lightweight world championship will also be on the line at ONE 160 on August 26. Christian Lee will be looking to take back his belt against Ok Rae Yoon in the evening’s main event. Furthermore, Walter Goncalves will face Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the semifinal round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

ONE 160 will be an exciting event filled with combat sports action. Le and Tang Kai are both looking to walk away from this event holding the illustrious ONE world title and adding another knockout to their record.

