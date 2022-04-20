"I would want it a million percent. I would love to do that, that would be awesome" - Thanh Le wants a mixed rules fight

Thanh Le is just one of several fighters at ONE Championship who would love to get into a mixed rules fight.

The ONE Featherweight World Champion was one of those fighters who got to witness the spectacle between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

Unlike the fight between Johnson and Rodtang, Le said he wants to mix it up a little.

In an interview with From the Stands MMA, Le said he would love to have a grappling-MMA mixed rules fight instead of Johnson and Rodtang’s Muay Thai-MMA bout.

Thanh Le said:

“We could do the Muay Thai style that ‘Mighty Mouse’ did and striking happens to be what I specialize in. Or we could do the opposite way and go to my weak side. We can do a grappling-type situation. i would want it a million percent. I would love to do that, that would be awesome.”

Le joins Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, Bibiano Fernandes, and Superbon who would like to fight in a mixed rules match.

Johnson and Rodtang’s mixed rules fight had four rounds with the first and third under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth had the MMA ruleset.

Rodtang, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, used his striking to dictate the flow of the first round. Johnson, ever the professional, weathered the storm and pulled off a second-round submission win with a rear-naked choke.

Thanh Le looks for challenges every step of the way

Thanh Le is undoubtedly one of the most feared strikers in ONE Championship. The Vietnamese-American star has a 100% finishing rate with 12 of his 13 wins coming via knockout.

His last victory was a commanding knockout win over submission specialist Garry Tonon in March this year.

While Le can grapple when he needs to be, he admits that grappling is still one of the MMA aspects that he wants to master:

“Those are things that wake me up for camp, wake me up in the morning, and get me out of the house to train harder than I’ve ever trained. That’s what makes me enjoy what I do. That’s why I love this sport this art, martial arts in general. That would be really cool. I would be 100% down for some stuff like that.”

