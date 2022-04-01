"With his eyes closed" - ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le says he would finish Conor McGregor

ONE featherweight champion, Thanh Le, believes he will finish Conor McGregor if the two were to ever fight.

During a Q&A session on his Instagram Stories, a fan asked Le:

"What would a fight between you and McGregor be like?"

The ONE title holder responded with a photo of himself lying in the ONE cage covered in gold confetti after capturing the championship. In the caption, he wrote:

"I would look like this again. And he would look like this too, except with his eyes closed."

Thanh Le has been on a tear lately. He is riding a five-fight win streak, with all five wins coming by way of KO/TKO. He picked up a title and defended it and has been undefeated since 2018. Conor McGregor, contrastingly, has a record of one win and three losses in the same time period.

The former UFC double champion's last win was a first-round finish against Donald Cerrone in 2020. Since then, he has picked up two losses to Dustin Poirier.

Former Conor McGregor opponent Dustin Poirier sent support to Thanh Le

Conor McGregor is down 1-2 in his trilogy against Louisiana's Dustin Poirier. Just a few weeks ago, another Louisiana native, Thanh Le, was able to get a major title defense victory when he knocked out Gary Tonon in the first round.

Poirier gave a shout out to Le on Twitter. Thanh Le responded in an interview with ONE Championship that he would love to follow in the UFC lightweight's footsteps with his community leadership:

“I'd love to be able to put myself in a position very similar to how Dustin's [Poirier] done such great things. Dustin has done such great things with Louisiana communities and helping his own town and things like that with the charities that he's put together... He's doing it because he cares. And he's trying to help those people out. I would love to be able to put myself in a position like that.”

In addition to McGregor, Thanh Le also feels he matches up well against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. When asked about this on his Instagram Stories, he responded:

“He's a phenomenal fighter, but honestly I think I match up really well against him. My Dim Mak, my JJ, my range, my feet… it would be a tough & dangerous fight, but I think it’s mine to win.”

