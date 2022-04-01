"I think it's mine to win" - Thanh Le believes he matches up well with Alexander Volkanovski

Thanh Le works tirelessly to hone his skills, which gives him the supreme confidence of being able to take on anybody. This includes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Le, the reigning ONE featherweight world champion, recently went on an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram. He was asked how he would fare against his Australian UFC counterpart. One fan asked:

“I think you'd headkick Volk back to Australia. How do you think you'd fare against him?”

Volkanovski has been undefeated since 2013. He is one of the most dominant and most well-rounded fighters in the UFC today. Out of his 23 career wins, 11 have come via knockout and three by submission. He’s the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Le offered his thoughts on a fantasy matchup with ’The Great', saying:

“He's a phenomenal fighter, but honestly I think I match up really well against him. My Dim Mak, my JJ, my range, my feet… it would be a tough & dangerous fight, but I think it’s mine to win.”

Screen capture from Thanh Le`s Instagram Stories

Le hasn’t shown much of his ground game just yet, having knocked out all of his opponents in ONE Championship so far. None of his 13 wins have gone the distance and he’s been on an undefeated streak since 2018.

Who is Thanh Le fighting next?

At ONE X, Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai defeated former No.1 contender Kim Jae Woong to book a potential date with Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title.

Le claimed his world title by defeating one of the most prolific strikers in the history of ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen. In his first defense, the Vietnamese-American made short work of one of the best grapplers in the world, Garry Tonon.

In Tang, Le could face another dangerous challenger who’s proven time and again that his hands can finish an opponent in the blink of an eye. Even if they are scheduled for five rounds in a world title fight, don’t expect their matchup to go the distance.

Edited by C. Naik