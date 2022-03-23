"The man puts on a good show" - World champion Thanh Le compares Shinya Aoki to Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey

Thanh Le recently sat down with Tim Wheaton of Sportskeeda to discuss the upcoming ONE X event. The featherweight world champion spoke about all the major players such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Demetrious Johnson, Stamp Fairtex, and more.

Furthermore, Thanh Le talked about Shinya Aoki, the legendary Japanese MMA fighter who will be facing Yoshihiro Akiyama on March 26.

He compared Aoki's trash-talk to that of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. In the interview, he said:

"I think some people need to get mad. I think some people need to... Conor [McGregor] does the whole trash-talking thing to kind of, I think, it puts him in the right mindset like gets his blood flowing. You got Ronda Rousey was kind of that 'I need to hate you.'"

Does Le subscribe to that kind of trash-talk? He answered:

"Definitely not my thing. So, I don't know. But it seems to work pretty well for [Aoki] and the man puts on a good show, and he definitely puts dudes down. He's an entertaining fighter."

We will see if the Aoki-style trash-talk will pay off at ONE X when he faces Akiyama at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Thanh Le can't pick Angela Lee-Stamp Fairtex winner

The main event of ONE X will be an atomweight showdown between multi-time champion Angela Lee and phenom top contender Stamp Fairtex. Thanh Le is having trouble picking a winner.

In the interview, he said:

"I took some time and watched some of the fights. Watched Angela's fights and watched Stamp's fights. And, I'm still torn! But i think I'm gonna go and change my answer and I think the challenger takes it."

Le is a student of the game and did a technical breakdown of the fight. He discussed a few areas of weakness for Angela where the challenger could potentially find an opening. He also expressed concern about Angela's take-down entries. However, it's still not an easy pick and Le said the match was nearly 50-50.

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex will headline ONE X on March 26.

