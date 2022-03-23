"ONE has a voice" - ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong on gender equality and creating future stars

ONE X is the biggest sporting event in the history of Chatri Sityodtong's ONE Championship. After a decade of martial arts action, this event will be celebrated with two females in the showcase bout.

The CEO of ONE Championship sat down with The Underground's John Morgan to discuss this:

"I'm a big believer in gender equality just through my own personal life story. My father abandoned the family. My mother was a homemaker and was left basically without anything... growing up in Asia and watching the gender inequality that still persists today, ONE has a voice. And a voice of change."

Chatri Sityodtong went on to say that sports heroes matter to everyone and that creating sports stars for young boys and girls is what ONE is doing.

Headlining ONE X on March 26 will be long-time atomweight queen Angela Lee, who is having her first fight back since giving birth. She will face Thai-born phenom Stamp Fairtex. At just 24-years-old, Stamp is looking to become the first three-sport champion in ONE's history.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE's atomweight division is the best in world

ONE X will have ONE Championship's women's atomweight division on full display. Headlined by champion Angela Lee and top contender Stamp Fairtex, the March 26 event will feature additional atomweight fighters as well.

Sityodtong feels his promotion's women's atomweight division is the best in MMA. He told John Morgan:

"The ONE atomweight division is the single best female division in the world. Full stop. Pound-for-pound, in terms of skill level, in terms of depth. If you look at the top 16 girls in that category, I mean just like, will crush - on a pound-for-pound basis, technical skills and all that heart [its] championship caliber, will crush any female division worldwide."

He went on to say that most women's divisions in the world have half a dozen decent fighters, whereas the ONE atomweight weight class has an entirely solid top 15.

On March 26, don't miss the women's atomweight showdown. Angela Lee is looking to add another title defense to her record when she faces kickboxing and Muay Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex.

