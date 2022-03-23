5 reasons why you must watch ONE X on March 26

ONE Championship’s upcoming 10-year anniversary extravaganza, ONE X, which goes down live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Saturday, is one of the most significant martial arts events in history.

With five world title fights and a series of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling bouts, as well as an extremely rare hybrid-rules matchup, ONE X is no doubt a must-watch TV spectacle. Considering how massive the event is, it’s been split up into three separate cards.

There are a multitude of reasons why you should watch ONE X. If you’re still on the fence, here are five of them.

#5. Biggest women’s atomweight fight in martial arts history at ONE X: Grand Finale

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee makes her much-anticipated return to the circle following more than two years away from competition. She became pregnant with her first child in late 2020 and effectively initiated her maternity leave.

During this period, former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex tore through the atomweight division, steadily improving with every fight. She won the prestigious ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix behind three spectacular performances, positioning herself as the No. 1 contender for the atomweight throne.

If Stamp defeats Lee, she will make history as the first fighter to win three world titles in three different sports, adding an MMA belt to her mantle.

Will Stamp achieve the unthinkable and usurp Lee from her lofty pedestal? Or will Lee return to form and continue her reign of dominance as the division’s queen? We'll find out on March 26.

#4. Demetrious Johnson returns in a super innovative mixed-rules fight with Rodtang at ONE X: Grand Finale

Demetrious Johnson makes his return to the circle as he takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an innovative mixed-rules fight.

The first and third rounds will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth frames will be under ONE’s global MMA ruleset. Rodtang is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, while Johnson is arguably considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

It’s a true spectacle in every sense and one that fans all over the world can’t wait to see.

No one truly knows what to expect when two legends of their respective sports face each other in this sort of hybrid-rules match. Can Johnson survive the first round, where Rodtang will no doubt be looking for the kill? Can Rodtang handle himself on the ground when the action inevitably goes there in the second stanza?

These are some of the biggest questions on everyone’s minds.

#3. ONE X will feature fierce rivalries and genuine bad blood

Denice Zamboanga has a bone to pick with Ham Seo Hee. Many fans believe the Filipina won their first fight, but the judges saw it differently, awarding a split decision win to Ham.

Following an official review, the decision was ultimately upheld. With a potential shot at the atomweight belt awaiting the winner, these two women will certainly give everything they have to win.

Meanwhile, featherweights Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai really don’t like each other and have been trading barbs for quite some time. The two recently figured in a heated faceoff, which has set the stage for an emotionally charged matchup. Their disdain for each other has certainly not dissipated ahead of ONE X.

Lastly, former lightweight king Shinya Aoki will finally get his hands on fellow Japanese legend Yoshihiro Akiyama. Aoki famously called out Akiyama last year for refusing a bout with him. Akiyama claims he has absolutely no respect for Aoki. Words will turn to strikes when the two finally share the circle.

#2. Submission grappling makes a return to the circle at ONE X

ONE Championship has signed some of the biggest names in the grappling world over the last few months. At ONE X, two of them will make their promotional debuts.

Rising Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly makes her way to the global stage of ONE Championship, as she takes on veteran Mei Yamaguchi in an atomweight submission grappling bout. Later in the card, BJJ legend Andre Galvao debuts against two-division MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder.

It will be interesting to see how de Ridder fares against one of the greatest to ever do it in the grappling world. At the same time, there’s so much hype surrounding Kelly. With her likely transition to MMA, she’s definitely one to watch out for.

#1. ONE X is a truly landmark event — a 10-year anniversary show to remember

As a fight fan, don’t you wish you could just watch fights all day? Well, now you can.

ONE X is absolutely stacked from top to bottom. The 20-fight slate is split up into three incredible cards for fans to enjoy. The show starts at 1:00 p.m. SGT and will run for up to about 10 hours, with no bathroom breaks. The action and adrenaline will be at a constant fever pitch.

According to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, this sort of thing has never been done before, nor even attempted, which makes it truly fitting to commemorate the promotion’s 10-year anniversary.

