"As a guy, I don't respect him at all" – Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama reveals why he doesn’t like Shinya Aoki

The grudge match of ONE X continues to build, with ‘Sexyama’ Yoshihiro Akiyama trading verbal barbs with opponent Shinya Aoki.

In a media conference call, 'Sexyama’ Akiyama revealed that he has no respect for his March 26 opponent as a person. However, he does respect him as an MMA fighter.

On the media call, Akiyama said:

"To be honest, I really respect Shinya Aoki as a fighter. But as a human, as a guy, I don't respect him at all."

Both Akiyama and Aoki are considered Japanese MMA legends. Combined, the two have fought a very impressive roster from PRIDE, the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, DREAM, K-1 and many more. Now, the two legends can settle their bad blood in ONE Championship.

Aoki has been publicly calling out Akiyama and asking for this fight. 'Sexyama’ Akiyama said that he does not care about Aoki's callouts. He said that the two barely have a relationship.

"It was like standard Aoki. But for me, it was not interesting for me... I don't understand what Aoki is saying about it. Like, there is no relationship, that we don't trust each other at all, like so yeah, what is he talking about?"

Both fighters have belt accreditation in Judo and at ONE X on March 26, the two can settle their score. On the pair's skillsets, Akiyama said:

"I think in terms of the judo skill or throwing skills, I have better skills than Aoki. But in terms of the grappling skill, I'm not sure so let's see how this fight will go."

'Sexyama’ Akiyama versus Mike Tyson?

Celebrity and YouTube boxing matches have won headlines over the past few years.

Boxing greats such as Floyd Mayweather are facing YouTube stars such as the Paul brothers. Former UFC and MMA champions are also stepping in the cage with pugilists and internet celebrities.

Even the retired heavyweight great Mike Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. These kinds of matches have become a great way to steal headlines and eyes.

With this in mind, 'Sexyama’ Akiyama revealed his next most wanted opponent. He said on the ONE Championship media call:

"Nowadays, people find enjoying these kinds of special martial dream matches. So if there is an opportunity, yeah, I really want to take that kind of fight... Mike Tyson."

The Japanese MMA star went on to explain that Tyson was an idol for him when he was younger. He told the media members, with a smile:

"When I was a child, I was really looking up to Mike Tyson so I want to fight against him. I want him to bite my ear."

Before thinking about his next step, Akiyama must get past Aoki. Tune in on March 26 to see if he can successfully do so.

Edited by Harvey Leonard