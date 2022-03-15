Watch: The bad blood between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama ahead of ONE X

An epic showdown between Japanese MMA legends will take place at ONE X. Former four-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki will face former K-1 HERO Grand Prix champion Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama.

The magnitude of the fight can't be overstated. Both fighters have had a significant impact on not just Japanese MMA, but Asian MMA as a whole.

The build-up to the fight was also epic as the two teased a possible fight over a year ago.

Things came to a head at an event held by ONE in partnership with Japanese fight organization Shooto, aptly titled 'Road to ONE: Sexyama Edition'. After his submission grappling match, Aoki took took the mic and cut a legendary promo that could put the best professional wrestlers to shame.

With his trademark gruff voice, the Japanese martial arts icon shared some profound words that could have come from a withered old samurai. He pondered his long and storied life in fighting:

"I wake up, I train. I wake up, and I work. I try my hardest every single day. I've had enough. Living is full of suffering. I've had enough of this life. I've tried my hardest in martial arts, and after fighting for 20 years, I've realized just how lonely this is. But still, I continue fighting."

Without any cues or context, Aoki purposely pointed his words towards Akiyama sitting in the commentary booth. This is where we see the teeth come out. Aoki was in his most frightening form:

"On 6 September, there was an offer to fight. Why'd you decline the offer? Come one, say it, don't lie! Say something, you *****! This is nothing to laugh about. Come on, say something."

Though the former ONE Championship lightweight world champ is known to be reclusive and obsessive with his craft, he has been out-spoken in the past. This exchange with Akiyama shows the madman-like competitiveness of Aoki.

Akiyama, in turn, showed poise and composure as he answered Aoki's call out. It looks like Aoki and Akiyama have comfortably assumed the villain and hero roles in this dance.

Watch the full exchange here ahead of ONE X:

ONE X will feature 9 Japanese fighters on its card

Aside from the two Japanese legends, Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama, ONE X will have a strong contingent of fighters from the Land of the Rising Sun.

Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu will challenge Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the flyweight strap. Meanwhile, Hiroki Akimoto will fight Capitan Petchyindee for the bantamweight kickboxing belt.

We will also see the return of Japan's MMA rising star and ONE atomweight phenom Itsuki Hirata. Also on the ONE X card will be MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi as she faces Danielle Kelly in a grappling match.

Rounding up the Japanese fighters will be Ryuto Sawada, Senzo Ikeda and Ryogo Takahashi. ONE X is, without a doubt, the most high-profile event in the company's 10-year history. Tune in on March 26 to see the action unfold.

