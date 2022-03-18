Watch: Living legend Shinya Aoki's craziest moments in ONE Championship

It's been said that genius is insanity until it works. In the case of Shinya Aoki, being a genius might mean that you have to be a little bit crazy.

The legendary Japanese MMA icon and former four-time ONE lightweight champion is known to be a reclusive genius. He also has a level of competitiveness that borders on madness at times.

Additionally, Aoki also competes in professional wrestling, where he freely expresses his freaky side.

With all the zaniness and craziness aside, Aoki is a bonafide legend who helped put Asian MMA on the map. He's been in the sport for 20 years now, tallying 47 wins with 30 submissions. His submission wins in PRIDE, DREAM, Shooto, Strikeforce and, most recently, ONE earned him the monicker 'Master of Flying Submissions'.

His dynamic grappling style, coupled with his inhuman flexibility and inventive approach to submissions, earned him a unique spot in MMA lore. Top that off with his gruff, baritone voice and penchant for colorful moments on the mic, and Aoki is the perfect portrait of a mad genius.

In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we witnessed said moments of insanity both in and out of the ring by Aoki. We see his wildly chaotic grappling attempts and surprising antics outside the cage.

Watch the full video here:

Shinya Aoki will face a fellow Japanese legend Yoshihiro Akiyama at ONE X

An epic showdown between Japanese MMA legends will take place at the biggest event in martial arts history, ONE X. Shinya Aoki will face former K-1 HERO Grand Prix champion Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama.

The grandness and magnitude of this fight is beyond imagination. Both fighters have made a significant impact on Asian MMA and have been through wars through the years.

True to his colorful personality, Aoki stoked the flames and turned this dream fight into a grudge match. At Road to ONE: Sexyama Edition last year, Aoki took the mic after his grappling match and started cutting a promo ala professional wrestling.

The Japanese MMA icon pondered his 20-year fight career and then suddenly said some choice to Akiyama, who was sitting in the commentary booth:

"On 6 September, there was an offer to fight. Why'd you decline the offer? Come one, say it, don't lie! Say something, you *****! This is nothing to laugh about. Come on, say something."

With the hype already going through the roof, this clash between legends Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama may very well steal the show come March 26. Be sure to tune in to watch the drama and action unfold.

