“I was sweating” - Thanh Le dabbles in hosting at ONE X open workouts

Thanh Le may be used to performing under the brightest lights of ONE Championship, but he can still be nervous in front of a lot of people. The ONE featherweight world champion joined Dom Lau as a co-host for the ONE X open workouts on Thursday night.

In an interview with Nick Atkin of the South China Morning Post, Thanh Le candidly shared his experience.

Le said:

“Honestly, I was more nervous stepping on stage for this than I was for any of my fights. I was sweating.”

Atkin commended Le for a job well done, saying he might take their jobs soon enough. Le expressed his excitement at the idea, saying:

“I’ve always said I’d love to get into like commentating fights. I love watching and talking about the flow going back and forth with the techniques and the martial arts side of things. Yeah, if that pops up and then comes to fruition then I’d be down.”

Catch the full interview below:

Thanh Le could be looking to follow in Mitch Chilson’s footsteps

Thanh Le credits replying to a social media post by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson for playing a key part in him locking down his role at the ONE X open workouts. Chilson is no stranger to the path that Le is interested in.

‘The Dragon’ was part of the very first ONE Championship event more than 10 years ago as a fighter on the card. These days, Chilson is best known for his color commentary and inspired reactions calling fights.

With ONE X being as massive as it is - 20 bouts split over three parts - ONE Championship will need all the help it can get. If Le could get a shot at the commentary during the day, he just might be able to get a preview of a potential post-fight career like the incredible one Chilson is having. Of course, it could be a long way down the road considering how dominant Le has been lately.

Nevertheless, media in attendance at the open workout, as well as ONE staff, all attest to Thanh Le’s natural performance as a commentator, so he may indeed have a future if he chooses to go down this path.

With or without Le though, we’ll certainly hear a lot of Chilson at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

