“Champions League mood ” - UFC Paris wins great acclaim after fans light up Accor Arena by singing in unison during prelim fight

MMA fans were filled to the brim with excitement and joy during UFC Paris and sang in unison to cheer the fighters in the octagon. French fight fans waited for decades for MMA to become a legal entity in the country. But the nation seems to have embraced the masculine sport with utmost love once it became legal in 2020.

The UFC Paris event is underway at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. This is the second fight night event taking place in the country after the previous year’s UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa. During the featured prelim bout between Taylor Lapilus and Caolan Loughran, the Parisian UFC fans showed their appreciation for the fighters by singing in unison and flashing their smartphone lights.

Watch the wholesome moment below, courtesy of MMA Junkie’s official Twitter handle:

MMA fans were fascinated by the occurrence and sounded off their reactions in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions that caught our attention:

“Champions League mood,” @JamesLinares9 commented.

“Absolutely amazing man!!” @GilD69560962 stated.

MMA Twitter reacts to the audience singing for the fighters

UFC Paris will be headlined by a consequential heavyweight fight, will also feature Rose Namajunas’ flyweight debut

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion and local fighter Ciryl Gane will put his second rank on the line against seventh-ranked Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Paris. The event will be co-headlined by a flyweight contest between Manon Fiorot and former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

This is ‘Thug’ Rose’s first fight since losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza in May 2022. She has made the switch to the flyweight division in an attempt to extend her dominance in the second division.