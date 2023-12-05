“Chandler in 2” – Conor McGregor knocking down his sparring partner change prompts fan reactions

The much-anticipated showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been a tantalizing prospect. The two stars, having coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 earlier this year, were poised to collide in a fierce battle, initially hoping to materialize this year. However, the eagerly awaited bout has now been deferred to 2024, adding more fuel to the anticipation.

Amidst the brewing anticipation, McGregor has been keeping fans on their toes by sharing glimpses of his training regimen, featuring intense sparring sessions. In a recent clip, 'The Notorious' showcased his prowess by knocking down his sparring partner. This sneak peek into McGregor's training camp has ignited a flurry of reactions from fans.

One enthusiastic fan boldly predicted:

"Chandler in 2 most probably"

While others dissected the sparring session's intensity, praising the speed and precision of McGregor's strikes:

"Very good sparring session, exactly how much intensity there is need to be and you can understand where they felt to increase a notch and they didn’t."

Another showered praise on McGregor's sharpness:

"That shot was vintage Conor"

Others weighed in with comments like:

"He looks like he's in great fight shape"

"God that was so fast"

"Chandler is getting slept and whooped"

"Conor will knock Mike out in the first round 💯"

Check out the comments below:

via. comments on @homeoffight's post

As the fighters continue their preparations, fans eagerly await the moment when the octagon gates swing open for what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

Michael Chandler responds to UFC 300 speculation against Conor McGregor

In the ever-evolving saga of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's impending clash, McGregor's coach teasing a potential showdown at UFC 300 has further fueled speculation.

However, in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler maintained a measured stance. When directly questioned about the likelihood of facing the Irishman at the speculated UFC 300, Chandler navigated through the buzz with poise.

Chandler acknowledged Conor McGregor and his team's knack for weaving narratives and breadcrumb trails, noting:

"These guys are very good at creating their own narrative and throwing little breadcrumbs out there. That are just stale as heck not even a mouse would eat."

Chandler emphasized that he doesn't need animosity to step into the cage and give his best, leaving room for the fight to speak for itself.

Highlighting McGregor's tendency to dismiss opponents and throw verbal jabs, Chandler remained unfazed, asserting:

"These are all ways that these guys try to get inside of people's heads. Unluckily for them, your boy's bulletproof."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on the Conor McGregor fight below:

