What is the net worth of Jon Jones' brother, Chandler Jones?

Arizona Cardinals' outside line breaker, Chandler Jones, had a reported net worth of around $10 million as listed on multiple websites. Chandler Jones has made most of the fortune through his career earnings in the NFL. He is the younger brother of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former NFL player Arthur Jones.

According to the 2012 NFL Draft, which is the annual meeting of National Football League (NFL) franchises to select newly eligible football players, Chandler Jones was considered one of the best defensive end prospects of the year. After getting drafted by the New England Patriots, Chandler Jones signed a four-year contract with them. Chandler Jones has played for New England Patriots (2012 - 2015) and Arizona Cardinals (2016-2020).

Is Chandler Jones richer than his elder brother Jon Jones?

A 2020 report by Sports Bible has estimated Chandler Jones's elder brother Jon Jones's net worth at $10 million, making the siblings comparable in terms of earnings. However, Jon Jones's monetary earnings are less significant in comparison with his competitive achievements.

Considered by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was among the highest-selling pay-per-view stars of the UFC along with Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre before Conor McGregor's rise.

Bones holds the record for most title fight victories (14) in the UFC. During his 11-year unbeaten run in the organization, Jon Jones has defeated some of the best MMA fighters of all time in Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson, Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, and Vitor Belfort, to name a few. Virtually undefeated as a professional MMA fighter, the only loss on Jon Jones's record was handed to him by disqualification in a fight he was winning.

But Jon Jones won't be adding serious money to his net worth anytime soon, at least not from fighting in the UFC. Following his public feud with the UFC over fighter pay, Jon Jones recently hinted that he won't return to competition until 2022. His last fight was a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Following that, Jones vacated the light heavyweight title and announced the decision to move up to heavyweight.

Honestly I feel like the only people that it benefits, me jumping in their early are the other heavy weights. The way I’m training, I’m gonna be a real problem this time next year. I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

