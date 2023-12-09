Chantelle Cameron urges Katie Taylor to not leave their epic rivalry at “1-1” - “Let’s get the trilogy on next” 

It appears as though Chantelle Cameron is interested in a trilogy fight against Katie Taylor and even urged her former foe to accept a bout in order to complete their epic rivalry.

The former champion took to her X account, where she expressed her desire for one more bout against Taylor. She noted that it would be a shame to not have a definitive end to their rivalry as they both have a win over each other.

Cameron brought up that their first encounter came together rather quickly and hopes that 'KT' will agree to a trilogy bout. She mentioned that she granted Taylor a rematch and allowed her to avenge her lone career loss and remains hopeful that Taylor will reciprocate and allow her the opportunity to do the same, writing:

"Had my break from boxing to clear my head and recover from my first loss. @katie_t86 we both took each others 0, let's get the trilogy on next. I agreed [to] the first fight in less than 48 hours no excuses. If you are anything like me you will not want to leave this at 1-1."

Cameron's call for a trilogy fight

It remains to be seen whether Katie Taylor will agree to a trilogy bout against Chantelle Cameron as it could possibly be among the most highly anticipated boxing bouts in 2024.

What happened during the Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor rematch?

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor added another chapter to their epic rivalry when they competed in their rematch this past November.

The rematch took place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, which was the same venue as their first encounter this past May. Much like their previous encounter, the rematch was tightly contested and saw both fighters have their moments.

This time, Taylor got her hand raised as she earned a majority decision after the judges scored the bout 98-92, 96-94, and 95-95 in her favor. 'KT' accomplished an impressive feat as she handed Cameron her first career loss and became the lineal champion in a second weight division.