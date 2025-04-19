Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia: Live round-by-round updates

Charles Conwell returns to action this Saturday, looking to extend his perfect 21-0 record against Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez in a high-stakes bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. This marks Conwell’s fourth fight in the span of 12 months after a frustrating 15-month layoff that stalled his momentum.
Now signed under Golden Boy Promotions, the 27-year-old is back on track and climbing fast. Since inking new promotional and managerial deals, Conwell has delivered three straight knockout wins, each inside five rounds.
Meanwhile, Perez, with a 32-4 record and 26 knockouts, is rugged and durable. He has only been beaten by close decisions, and the recent win over Kudratillo Abdukakhorov proved that he’s still dangerous.
A win for Conwell here could push him into mandatory territory, possibly lining him up for a crack at WBO champ Xander Zayas or even WBC/WBO king Sebastian Fundora. There’s also buzz around a potential future showdown with Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez takes place Saturday, April 19th, streaming live on DAZN. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

