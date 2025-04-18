Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and more

A Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo stats comparison is here. The two women lock horns tomorrow on Saturday (April 19), with Fundora putting her undisputed women's flyweight title up for grabs. However, that won't be all that will be on the line, as the both Fundora and Badillo are undefeated.

One of them will leave this Saturday with a professional loss on their record. However, their mutual unbeaten status is where their similarities end. The two women represent opposite ends of boxing extremes in terms of style and physical attributes. So, what are they?

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Age, height, weight, and reach

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo boxing match will pit two women at the peak of their youth against each other. Born on March 29, 2002, Fundora is just 23 years old. However, Badillo is only two years older at 25, having been born on Jan. 29, 2000. Their physical attributes, though, couldn't be more different.

Fundora is a massive flyweight, standing 5-foot-9, with a 69-inch reach. By comparison, Badillo is much smaller, with a 5-foot-3 frame, and a 65-inch reach. Despite being outsized, Badillo actually weighed in slightly heavier than Fundora when both women stepped on the scale for their last fight.

Badillo weighed in at 111.8 pounds, while Fundora was just a shade lighter at 111 pounds flat.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Boxing record and knockout ratio

Both Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo are undefeated fighters, though they've experienced different career paths. Fundora is 15-0 and is the youngest undisputed champion in modern boxing history, as she currently holds every belt at women's flyweight.

Badillo, however, is more experienced, with a 19-0-1 record. Unfortunately, she has never been a world champion. In terms of their knockout ability, Fundora is the heavier puncher, with seven stoppages in 15 wins giving her a 46.67% knockout percentage.

Badillo is far less threatening, with just three stoppages in 19 wins, leaving her with an abysmal 15.79% knockout percentage.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: The prediction

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo fight is one that many believe has a foregone conclusion. Fundora is significantly taller and longer, and with more punching power as well. She will likely dismantle Badillo from long range before luring her into a fight-ending counter.

