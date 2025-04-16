Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions: Picking the winner for the women's undisputed flyweight title

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions are here. They provide fans of 'The Sweet Science' with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming women's flyweight championship bout, which sees the division's undisputed champion, Gabriela Fundora, make her latest title defense.

Ad

She faces fellow undefeated boxer Marilyn Badillo in the headliner of a Golden Boy Promotions card. Who, though, should be favored as the likely winners?

#1. Undisputed women's flyweight title: Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo is one of the highest-profile matchups in women's boxing. It pits two undefeated fighters against each other for the undisputed women's flyweight title, with Fundora holding every single belt in the division, being the youngest-ever undisputed champion in boxing.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Like her brother, Fundora towers over the rest of the division. She stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, six inches taller than Badillo, who will struggle with range come fight night. Moreovr, Fundora is significantly more powerful than her, having seven stoppages in her 15-0 run, while Badillo has just three at 19-0-1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fundora is too large and too powerful and can easily bank on her height and reach advantage fo box from the outside and pepper the much shorter Badillo with jabs. However, if Badillo bites down on her mouthpiece to close the distance, which she must to land anything, she risks running into a fight-ending counter.

The Prediction: Gabriela Fundora via TKO

#2. Super welterweight: Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia

Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia serves as the co-headliner of the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo card. No world title is on the line, but the bout is meant to be a proving ground for Conwell, who is unbeaten at 21-0. Meanwhile, Garcia is 32-4, and is the third-ranked WBO contender.

Ad

It is a good measuring stick for Conwell, who is a rounded boxer with exceptional athleticism. He is powerful, with 16 stoppages in 21 wins, fast, tough, and has a decent enough skill-set to not be outboxed by most. Garcia, though, is also powerful, with 26 stoppages in 32 wins.

But, he will be at an athletic disadvantage against Conwell, who will find his chin eventually.

The Prediction: Charles Conwell via TKO

The rest of the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions

Winners in bold.

Ad

Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Jimenez

Super bantamweight: Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas

Super featherweight: Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Mykell Gamble

Light heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway

Heavyweight: Joshua Edwards vs. Larry Gonzales

Welterweight: Samuel Torres vs. Marc Misiura

Cruiserweight: Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.