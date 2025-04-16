  • home icon
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions: Picking the winner for the women's undisputed flyweight title

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions: Picking the winner for the women's undisputed flyweight title

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:50 GMT
fundora
Gabriel Fundora (left) vs. Marilyn Badillo (right) takes place on April 19 [Image Courtesy: @GoldenBoyBoxing via X/Twitter]

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions are here. They provide fans of 'The Sweet Science' with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming women's flyweight championship bout, which sees the division's undisputed champion, Gabriela Fundora, make her latest title defense.

She faces fellow undefeated boxer Marilyn Badillo in the headliner of a Golden Boy Promotions card. Who, though, should be favored as the likely winners?

#1. Undisputed women's flyweight title: Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo is one of the highest-profile matchups in women's boxing. It pits two undefeated fighters against each other for the undisputed women's flyweight title, with Fundora holding every single belt in the division, being the youngest-ever undisputed champion in boxing.

Like her brother, Fundora towers over the rest of the division. She stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, six inches taller than Badillo, who will struggle with range come fight night. Moreovr, Fundora is significantly more powerful than her, having seven stoppages in her 15-0 run, while Badillo has just three at 19-0-1.

Fundora is too large and too powerful and can easily bank on her height and reach advantage fo box from the outside and pepper the much shorter Badillo with jabs. However, if Badillo bites down on her mouthpiece to close the distance, which she must to land anything, she risks running into a fight-ending counter.

The Prediction: Gabriela Fundora via TKO

#2. Super welterweight: Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia

Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia serves as the co-headliner of the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo card. No world title is on the line, but the bout is meant to be a proving ground for Conwell, who is unbeaten at 21-0. Meanwhile, Garcia is 32-4, and is the third-ranked WBO contender.

It is a good measuring stick for Conwell, who is a rounded boxer with exceptional athleticism. He is powerful, with 16 stoppages in 21 wins, fast, tough, and has a decent enough skill-set to not be outboxed by most. Garcia, though, is also powerful, with 26 stoppages in 32 wins.

But, he will be at an athletic disadvantage against Conwell, who will find his chin eventually.

The Prediction: Charles Conwell via TKO

The rest of the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo predictions

Winners in bold.

Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Jimenez

Super bantamweight: Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas

Super featherweight: Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Mykell Gamble

Light heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway

Heavyweight: Joshua Edwards vs. Larry Gonzales

Welterweight: Samuel Torres vs. Marc Misiura

Cruiserweight: Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera

