"Charles going super Saiyan" - Fans react as Charles Oliveira undergoes transformation ahead of his UFC 317 clash against Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira has revamped his look by dyeing his hair blonde, ahead of his UFC 317 bout against Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship.

The blonde hair color has become a trademark for 'Do Bronx,' as he managed to turn his career around and capture the lightweight strap with the blonde hair in the past.

Oliveira is coming into his ufc-predictions-ufc-317-ilia-topuria-vs-charles-oliveira" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">upcoming bout on the back of a unanimous decision victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 309. He has been granted another title shot following Islam Makhachev’s move up to welterweight and the subsequent vacating of the lightweight title. Now 35, the Brazilian is entering the twilight of his MMA career, and this could very well be his final opportunity to recapture UFC gold.

Oliveira was recently seen in a video sitting calmly on his phone while a hairdresser dyed his hair blonde.

Check out the post below:

Several fans reacted to the post. One user wrote:

"Charles going super Saiyan."

Others commented:

"DO BRONX IS BRINGING IT HOME!!"

"He's so cool, man. It's gonna suck to see him get knocked out."

"Topuria by flat line!"

"'Do Bronx' is BACKKKKK!"

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Charles Oliveira believes he is destined to defeat Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira appeared in an interview with MMA Junkie, where he was asked about his upcoming title fight against Ilia Topuria. Oliveira stated that all questions will be answered on June 28 and believes that he is destined to defeat 'El Matador' and recapture the lightweight belt. He said:

"[Topuria] has been saying a lot, but the fact of the matter is we are going to find out on June 28. Everyone knows who the real champion is."

Oliveira added:

"I just want to win. It's meant to be. It's already written."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (3:01,10:33):

