  Charles Oliveira addresses Ilia Topuria's apparent lack of respect ahead of UFC 317 clash with bold fight preview: "It's already written"

Charles Oliveira addresses Ilia Topuria's apparent lack of respect ahead of UFC 317 clash with bold fight preview: "It's already written"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jun 19, 2025 03:13 GMT
Charles Oliveira (left) believes he can defeat Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcanz on Instagram]
Charles Oliveira (left) believes he can defeat Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcanz on Instagram]

Charles Oliveira is ready to put on a statement at UFC 317 despite his opponent Ilia Topuria doesn't seem to be taking him seriously. In addition, Oliveira voiced optimism in getting his hand raised later this month.

Oliveira has the chance to become a two-time lightweight champion when he takes on Topuria in a highly anticipated contest for the vacant belt at UFC 317 on June 28. In the build up to their fight, the Spaniard has taken multiple shots at Oliveira, showcasing confidence in his abilities.

However, that didn't sit well with Oliveira, who expressed his displeasure with Topuria's pre-fight antics in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. The former champion indicated that the 28-year-old's remarks were disrespectful, saying:

''He [Topuria] has definitely not treated me with the same respect. I don't know (why). He's been saying a lot, but the fact of the matter is we're going to find out on June 28. Everyone knows who the real champion is. I just want to win. It's meant to be. It's already written."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

As many have witnessed before, Topuria backs up what he claims in the octagon. He stunned everyone by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, which saw him become the new featherweight kingpin. Furthermore, Topuria became the first fighter to knockout Max Holloway in his maiden title defense at UFC 308 last year.

This resulted in many MMA fans favoring Topuria against Oliveira, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309.

Charles Oliveira isn't bothered by llia Topuria's grappling

There is a lot on the line for Charles Oliveira as he takes on former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira expressed his admiration for Topuria's striking prowess. However, the Brazilian isn't convinced by the former champion's ground game, which the latter considers to be excellent.

"We know [Topuria] has aggressive boxing and throws two, three hands walking forward. He's very dangerous. He knocked out Max Holloway in his last fight, so he's dangerous, right? Everybody says his jiu-jitsu is good. He hasn't used that yet in the UFC, but they say it's good. Honestly, I'm only worried about what I can bring to the cage and how happy I am with this opportunity to add something gigantic to my legacy."
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
