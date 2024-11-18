Charles Oliveira battled through serious existing injury requiring 4-6 weeks rehab to beat Michael Chandler at UFC 309

Charles Oliveira recently opened up about an existing injury he sustained before his fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 309. Oliveira claimed he didn't want to disclose it because if he had lost to Chandler, it may have been used as an excuse.

During a post-fight interview with UFC Fight Pass Brazil, Oliveira admitted that he suffered a knee injury before meeting Chandler inside the octagon, which led to numerous reports of him withdrawing from the bout.

The former champion indicated that despite his injuries, he chose to face the 38-year-old because it was the only way he could have a shot at the lightweight title. Oliveira, who underwent intensive physiotherapy to prepare, expressed his gratitude, saying:

''I didn’t want to talk about it because if we lose it’s taken as excuse. If we win, we value it. But I had a knee injury. I tore or burst two ligaments. I was supposed to be out of action for four to six weeks.

Oliveira continued:

''But I didn’t want to pull out of this fight at all because I knew that if I won I could fight for the title again. I had to do physiotherapy every day, try to train with the pain, but I spent practically 15 to 20 days without training properly. I just really focused on weight training, which was the only thing I could do. But God blessed me enormously and everything worked out.”

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (via Full Violence's post on X):

Oliveira squared off against Chandler in a lightweight rematch in the co-main event of UFC 309. The two put on a show in front of the Madison Square Garden audience, with their fierce bout lasting five rounds. 'Do Bronx' displayed his superiority and got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Charles Oliveira discusses plans for the future

Charles Oliveira got back in the title picture after suffering defeats against reigning champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan, who are expected to lock horns next year at UFC 311 for the lightweight belt.

Following his victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 309, Oliveira spoke to Joe Rogan during his in-ring interview and expressed his desire to fight for UFC gold next.

''Hey, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], whatever is next in line, I'll be right there first row in January. Whatever it is, I'm the next one.''

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (2:13):

