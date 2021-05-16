Charles Oliveira breaks two phenomenal all-time UFC records in championship win at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira is the new king of the UFC lightweight division. The Brazilian secured a TKO win over Michael Chandler in the second round of their main event contest at UFC 262 to become the new lightweight champion. In doing so, Oliveira broke not one but two all-time UFC records.

Charles Oliveira set the record for the most finishes in UFC history, with 17 finishes to his name, surpassing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. This is not the only record Oliveira broke at UFC 262. 'Do Bronx' also set the record for most UFC fights needed to win a title in the promotion.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping previously held the record, having fought 26 times before winning the title. Charles Oliveira required 28 fights to finally become a UFC champion, and it was thoroughly well-deserved. Oliveira spent years working his way through the ranks to earn himself a title shot and when the opportunity arrived, he reached out and grabbed it.

Charles Oliveira sets the record for the most finishes in UFC history and is your NEW UFC lightweight champion — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021

Oliveira has jumped into the crowd. He is over the moon.



Oliveira breaks the record set by Michael Bisping at UFC 199 for most UFC fights needed to win UFC gold. Bisping needed 26. Oliveira breaks it at 28. And he’s only 31. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 16, 2021

Charles Oliveira was understandably overcome with joy after winning the title. At 31 years of age, he has an abundance of experience competing inside the octagon and had dreamt of this moment all his life. Even in the fight, he overcame sheer adversity to finally clinch it in style.

Charles Oliveira overcomes adversity to become the new UFC lightweight champ

The fight kicked off at a frantic pace, with Michael Chandler looking the more explosive fighter in the early exchanges. He clipped Oliveira, but the Brazilian was smart enough to duck under a follow-up strike and immediately shoot for a double-leg takedown.

Charles Oliveira managed to get Chandler's back but failed to capitalize as the latter did brilliantly to escape from an increasingly dangerous situation. Chandler then threw some heavy hands and had Oliveira reeling, moments away from a finish. However, Charles Oliveira quickly pulled guard to see off the round.

In the second round, a clean left hook from Oliveira caught Chandler flush on the chin and clearly rocked him. Oliveira made the pressure count by landing another vicious left hand that dropped his opponent and laid some ground and pound before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.