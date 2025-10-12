Charles Oliveira calls for BMF clash against Max Holloway following UFC Rio win, 'Blessed' responds: "Me and him have a history"

Charles Oliveira is eager for a rematch with Max Holloway following his recent victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio. In the main event, Oliveira secured a submission win in the second round after dominating the fight for most of its duration.From the beginning, 'do Bronx' was the aggressor, pressuring Gamrot and outworking him in both striking and grappling. After landing a takedown early in Round 2, Oliveira transitioned to Gamrot's back and caught him in a tight rear-naked choke, forcing him to tap out.During the octagon interview, Oliveira was asked about his next opponent. He responded:&quot;Hey Hunter [Campbell]. Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway [for the] BMF [title]. Let's make that happen.&quot; [Via translator]Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:Holloway responded to Oliveira's callout with a cryptic post on X, indicating his interest in the rematch.On his Kick stream, 'Blessed' shared his thoughts on a potential rematch against Oliveira, stating:&quot;Me and him have a history. He is blaming it on some kind of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now.&quot; [H/t: MMA on Point]Oliveira and Holloway previously faced each other at featherweight in 2015 when both fighters were seeking their first UFC title shot. Unfortunately for Oliveira, he lost that bout by first-round TKO due to an injury that caused temporary paralysis on the left side of his body.Both fighters went on to become champions in different weight classes in the years that followed.In recent years, Holloway captured the ceremonial BMF title after defeating Justin Gaethje by fifth-round knockout at UFC 300 in April 2024. He recently defended the belt against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 318. The only recent loss of Holloway's UFC career came against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, where 'El Matador' handed him a third-round knockout defeat in a featherweight title fight.Meanwhile, Oliveira has a record of 3-2 in his last five fights. Before facing Gamrot, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in the vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317.