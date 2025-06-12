Charles Oliveira claims striking edge over Ilia Topuria in potential lightweight clash

Charles Oliveira recently opened up about his upcoming lightweight clash against Ilia Topuria and made a bold claim about having a striking edge over him. Oliveira noted that he believes he is more powerful and intends to showcase that.

Topuria vs. Oliveira is scheduled to headline UFC 317, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena on June 28. The bout will be contested for the vacant lightweight championship and will cap off the promotion's annual International Fight Week festivities.

Much has been made of Topuria's striking in the leadup and rightfully so, as the former featherweight champion is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

In his latest conversation with Full Violence, Oliveira reflected on his bout against Justin Gaethje and the latter's comments about his power. 'Do Bronx' used that experience as an example when comparing his striking to Topuria and mentioned he is a more powerful striker and will have the edge over the former featherweight champion:

"This is good because [Gaethje] was the most feared guy in the division. The guy that everyone said was the hardest hitter, and you hear that from that guy who said that. So this is important, this shows how big we are and how much firepower we really have in our hands... [Topuria's] a tough guy, like I said. He's coming from the lower division, so you have to respect the lightweights... For sure [I hit harder than Topuria]."

Check out the clip featuring Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Charles Oliveira opens up about the significance of his legacy

Charles Oliveira also opened up about the significance of his legacy in the sport and revealed that it means a great deal to him.

In the aforementioned conversation, Oliveira mentioned that he takes his legacy very seriously because it is a source of inspiration for people with a similar upbringing in Brazil that they too can achieve success:

"[Legacy means] Everything. If you don't have legacy, you can't show people in my case, from where I come from, they can also make it. When the guy is talking to the kid, he looks back and he has everything. Look at this one, look what I did, look what this guy did. So, it's about the legacy."

Check out the full video featuring Charles Oliveira's comments below (14:17) :

