Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, or Justin Gaethje - Who is the toughest challenge for Islam Makhachev? Coach Javier Mendez picks a name

Javier Mendez opened up about Islam Makhachev's next title defense and shared his opinion on who he believes would be the toughest challenge for the lightweight champion.

While speaking to Submission Radio, Mendez was asked who he believes is most deserving of a title shot against Makhachev out of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. He mentioned that Oliveira had an excellent performance at UFC 289 and that he believes it was enough to warrant a rematch with the lightweight champion:

"I feel that in my opinion, that Charles [Oliveira] has earned that right you know, to be number-one in line for it. What the UFC feels is different but...I mean, you tell me you guys what you think. Do you think Charles did enough to be the next lightweight contender? I think so." [10:15 - 10:49]

Mendez also shared his thoughts on who would be a better stylistic matchup for the reigning lightweight champion. He mentioned that if he had to choose the contender whose style would favor Makhachev, he believes that it would be Gaethje, saying:

"Whoever I think that would be the easier of the three for him and I'm thiking maybe Gaethje, but maybe Gaethje becomes easier for him than all the others. But I'm thinking Gaethje might be stylistically because he's a great kicker and he's got good punching...So, I'm thinking Gaethje but I could be wrong." [12:50 - 13:20]

It will be interesting to see who the UFC will award with the next lightweight title shot, but Dana White did insinuate that it could be Charles Oliveira.

Javier Mendez wouldn't be opposed to Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 in Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski competed in an entertaining superfight earlier this year at UFC 284 and Javier Mendez notoed that he wouldn't be opposed to a rematch in Abu Dhabi.

During the affromentioned appearance, the AKA coach shared his thoughts on the possibility of Volkanosvki challenging the lightweight champion should he defeat Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. He mentioned that the featherweight champion has been calling for a rematch and would welcome that fight, saying:

"You know Alex [Volkanovski] is barking for it, you know he wants it. Yeah, he wants it really bad, so...and I have no problem with that at all. But it just depends on what the UFC says, I have zero problem with whoever they put, whether it be Alex...Charles [Oliveira]...Justin [Gaethje]. Whoever it is, it doesn't matter." [17:24 - 17:42]

