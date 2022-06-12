An honor to witness your great career - Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and rest of MMA Twitter shower Joanna Jedrzejczyk with best wishes following retirement  

Former longtime strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement during the UFC 275 broadcast.
Jedrzejczyk, who is inarguably one of the greatest female fighters in MMA, said she's moving on from the sport following a devastating knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in Singapore.
Poland's 'Boogeywoman' was in line for a title shot if she could avenge her 2020 loss to Zhang. However, a slick spinning back fist from the Chinese fighter found a home on Jedrzejczyk's jaw in round two, sending the 34-year-old crashing onto the canvas.
After the fight, it became apparent that Jedrzejczyk had an important announcement to make as she stuck around in the octagon for an interview. During her interview with Daniel Cormier, Jedrzejczyk said:
"It's been 20 years. I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I've been training more than half of my life. I love you guys."
Check out Joanna Jedrzejczyk's announcement below:
One of the most celebrated warriors on the roster, Jedrzejczyk's fellow fighters gave her a warm sendo-off. Check out how the pros react to Jedrzejczyk's retirement.
MMA Twitter show love for Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira thanked Joanna Jedrzejczyk for her contributions to the sport. The Brazilian called it "an honor" to witness the Polish star's career unfold.
Top pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman congratulated Jedrzejczyk on her retirement. Meanwhile, former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg posted a tribute in the form of a photo of herself with Jedrzejczyk.
Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski called Jedrzejczyk "such an awesome human being." Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier thanked Jedrzejczyk for her years of service while Raquel Pennington also thanked her for all the "fun fights."
Dustin Poirier called the Polish fighter a "champion" and "legend." Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson echoed Poirier's statement, saying he "always will respect her for who she is and what she’s accomplished."
Megan Anderson acknowledged Jedrzejczyk's illustrious legacy. Meanwhile, Marion Reneau and Derek Brunson have already congratulated her for deciding to pursue motherhood.
Cub Swanson and Jamahal Hill are in agreement that Jedrzejczyk is the women's division GOAT of the UFC. Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum wished her well in her future endeavours.
Jimi Manuwa, Dillon Danis, Tanner Boser, and Fabio Cherant also expressed their appreciation for the veteran strawweight. They hopped on Twitter to send their messages.