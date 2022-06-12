An honor to witness your great career - Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and rest of MMA Twitter shower Joanna Jedrzejczyk with best wishes following retirement  

Former longtime strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement during the UFC 275 broadcast.

Jedrzejczyk, who is inarguably one of the greatest female fighters in MMA, said she's moving on from the sport following a devastating knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in Singapore.

Poland's 'Boogeywoman' was in line for a title shot if she could avenge her 2020 loss to Zhang. However, a slick spinning back fist from the Chinese fighter found a home on Jedrzejczyk's jaw in round two, sending the 34-year-old crashing onto the canvas.

After the fight, it became apparent that Jedrzejczyk had an important announcement to make as she stuck around in the octagon for an interview. During her interview with Daniel Cormier, Jedrzejczyk said:

"It's been 20 years. I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I've been training more than half of my life. I love you guys."

Check out Joanna Jedrzejczyk's announcement below:

One of the most celebrated warriors on the roster, Jedrzejczyk's fellow fighters gave her a warm sendo-off. Check out how the pros react to Jedrzejczyk's retirement.

MMA Twitter show love for Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira thanked Joanna Jedrzejczyk for her contributions to the sport. The Brazilian called it "an honor" to witness the Polish star's career unfold.

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



Thank you



#UFC275 That was an honor to be one of the witness your GREAT career @joannamma Thank you That was an honor to be one of the witness your GREAT career @joannamma Thank you#UFC275

Top pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman congratulated Jedrzejczyk on her retirement. Meanwhile, former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg posted a tribute in the form of a photo of herself with Jedrzejczyk.

Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski called Jedrzejczyk "such an awesome human being." Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier thanked Jedrzejczyk for her years of service while Raquel Pennington also thanked her for all the "fun fights."

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski

such an awesome human being What a career @joannamma such an awesome human being What a career @joannamma 👏 such an awesome human being 🙏

Raquel Pennington @RockyPMMA Amazing career @joannamma thank you for all the fun fights, always a fan! Wishing you well in this next chapter in your life #ufc275 Amazing career @joannamma thank you for all the fun fights, always a fan! Wishing you well in this next chapter in your life #ufc275

Dustin Poirier called the Polish fighter a "champion" and "legend." Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson echoed Poirier's statement, saying he "always will respect her for who she is and what she’s accomplished."

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson @WonderboyMMA 🏻 #UFC275 JJ is a savage and a legend in this sport! I do and always will respect her for who she is and what she’s accomplished!! Such an amazing fighter! Thank you JJ JJ is a savage and a legend in this sport! I do and always will respect her for who she is and what she’s accomplished!! Such an amazing fighter! Thank you JJ 🙏🏻 ❤️ #UFC275

Megan Anderson acknowledged Jedrzejczyk's illustrious legacy. Meanwhile, Marion Reneau and Derek Brunson have already congratulated her for deciding to pursue motherhood.

Megan Anderson @MeganA_mma



#ufc275 What a legacy Joanna has left to the sport of mma. Incredible athlete and champion. What a legacy Joanna has left to the sport of mma. Incredible athlete and champion. #ufc275

Cub Swanson and Jamahal Hill are in agreement that Jedrzejczyk is the women's division GOAT of the UFC. Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum wished her well in her future endeavours.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH #fairwell JJ is hands down one of the greatest to ever live!!! Thank you for what you’ve given to the sport!!! #UFC275 JJ is hands down one of the greatest to ever live!!! Thank you for what you’ve given to the sport!!!#UFC275 #fairwell

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum #UFC275 All the best to you In your future champ @joannamma All the best to you In your future champ @joannamma #UFC275

Jimi Manuwa, Dillon Danis, Tanner Boser, and Fabio Cherant also expressed their appreciation for the veteran strawweight. They hopped on Twitter to send their messages.

