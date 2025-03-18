Charles Oliveira gets 100% real on Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return to the UFC: "Michael Chandler has been waiting for about two years"

As speculation around Conor McGregor’s return continues, Charles Oliveira has weighed in with a blunt assessment. While McGregor has been making headlines with his political ambitions and a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, his fighting career remains uncertain.

Speaking with Oddspedia, Oliveira dismissed the idea of McGregor stepping into the octagon again:

"To be honest, I don’t know why people are still talking about Conor McGregor. He’s done everything he wanted to do in the sport and now he’s choosing to live his life the way he’s living it. We’ve been waiting for him to come back and Michael Chandler has been waiting for about two years and he hasn’t shown up. I think fans should forget about Conor McGregor coming back, he’s not going to fight again.”

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

McGregor was initially set to face Chandler at UFC 303 but withdrew due to injury. Since then, his return has been in doubt. With his focus shifting toward politics and business ventures, Oliveira’s comments echo the growing uncertainty over whether McGregor will ever fight again.

Conor McGregor outlines his agenda ahead of meeting with Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Conor McGregor is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on St. Patrick’s Day, aiming to discuss issues affecting Ireland. Ahead of the meeting, the UFC star addressed the media, expressing his concerns about Ireland’s current political landscape.

McGregor described the U.S. as Ireland’s “big brother” and stated that he wants American leadership to recognize the struggles of the Irish people. He criticized the Irish government, claiming it has failed to address key issues, including illegal immigration:

"We wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro... I'm here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face... Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it's high time that America is what aware of what is going on in Ireland.

The former UFC champion went further, calling Ireland’s leadership a “government of zero action and zero accountability.” He argued that Irish taxpayer money is being misallocated to foreign concerns while domestic issues remain unresolved:

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that hs nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country... So, issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

