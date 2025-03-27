Charles Oliveira gives measured reaction to Ilia Topuria's latest "disrespectful" comments: "He's saying a lot of cr*p"

Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria are both vying for a shot at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but tensions between them are rising. Topuria recently vacated his title and declared his intention to move up to 155 pounds, making his case for an immediate title fight.

However, Oliveira is determined to secure a rematch with Makhachev, leading to a heated exchange between him and Topuria. Topuria has been vocal about his stance, dismissing Oliveira’s claim to a title shot and taking personal jabs at the former champion.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Oliveira acknowledged Topuria’s tactics but refused to be drawn into a war of words. Speaking through a translator, Oliveira stated:

"It’s been 15 years [since I first started] in the UFC, respecting everybody. I’ve said it already — my story is written there. Everybody can see it. He’s coming from [his position] as a champion of featherweight division, and now trying to come up [to lightweight] and show this [level of superiority]. But I have firepower on my wrists and I’m really focused on the belt itself. It’s not about who it's going to be on my way, but getting the belt."

He acknowledged Topuria's achievements but criticized his recent remarks:

“He’s just trying to dig out a fight [for himself]. He’s saying a lot of cr*p. I really respect his fights, the way he’s come up and everything, but he’s being very disrespectful now and is saying a lot of things he shouldn’t.”

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

A look into Charles Oliveira’s UFC career

Charles Oliveira has built a legacy as one of the UFC’s most dangerous submission specialists. Since his debut in 2010, the Brazilian has evolved into a dominant force in the lightweight division, holding records for most submissions and finishes in UFC history.

After struggling early in his career, Oliveira moved up to lightweight in 2017, where he found tremendous success. He won the vacant UFC lightweight title in 2021 by knocking out Michael Chandler at UFC 262, then defended it with a submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

However, he was stripped of his belt for missing weight at UFC 274 but still defeated Justin Gaethje in the first round.

In 2022, Oliveira lost to Islam Makhachev in a title fight at UFC 280 but bounced back with a TKO win over Beneil Dariush in 2023. He was set to face Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294 but had to withdraw due to injury.

In 2024, Oliveira suffered a decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan but later avenged his past defeat against Chandler at UFC 309. With his aggressive fighting style and elite finishing ability, Oliveira remains a top contender in the UFC lightweight division.

