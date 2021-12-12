Watch: Fan in the crowd snatches Charles Oliveira's glasses at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira had his glasses snatched by a fan from the crowd as he made his way to the locker room following his successful lightweight title defense. The Brazilian submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of the main event at UFC 269 after getting off to a shaky start.

Just as he did against Michael Chandler at UFC 262, Oliveira showed remarkable bouncebackability with his excellent ground game in Round 2.

The third round was all Oliveira. 'Do Bronx' got Poirier to the fence and a minute into the round, he submitted 'The Diamond' with a standing rear-naked choke.

As the Brazilian was making his way back to the locker room in a celebratory mood, he had his glasses snatched by a fan in the crowd.

When asked about the incident later, Charles Oliveira shed some light on it while also confirming that he got his glasses back with the help of the UFC security staff.

Oliveira was quoted as saying:

"He stole it, he wanted to take it and wear it. We got it back. The security guys from the UFC took it back."

Does Charles Oliveira need glasses?

Charles Oliveira is nearsighted. The Brazilian is always seen wearing glasses, except when he is fighting.

However, his nearsightedness has never affected his performance inside the cage.

It is worth noting that contact lenses are allowed by most of the State Athletic Commissions but Oliveira prefers not to wear them. He is also tested by an ophthalmologist every year to obtain a license to compete.

Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Charles Oliveira could now be staring right across Justin Gaethje in his next fight. 'The Highlight' is coming off an out-and-out barn burner against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

