Charles Oliveira goes all in demanding Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 317: "This is the fight everyone wants"

Charles Oliveira has not entered the octagon since last November when he defeated Michael Chandler via unanimous decision at UFC 309. The No.2-ranked lightweight recently called for the opportunity to rematch Islam Makhachev at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Amid debates over who deserves the division's next title opportunity, 'Do Bronx' posted an Instagram story to share his thoughts on the matter.

Championship Rounds on X shared Oliveira's comments, where he stated:

"The UFC and MMA have a lot of guys who talk a big game. I can talk because I've been here for almost 15 years. I'm the bonus king, submission master, the record breaker. That's me. I want to fight during International Fight week, Makhachev too. Dana [White], Sean Shelby, Hunter [Campbell], let's make this happen. I really want this fight. I'm chasing the belt. I want to be champion again."

Oliveira continued:

"I'm going to write this story one more time. UFC, let's make this happen. This is the fight that everyone wants to see. I'm ready. Makhachev's been talking a lot about wanting this fight so it'll definitely be a war. International Fight Week, is this the fight you want? This is the fight you'll get. Dana, UFC, Sean, Hunter, let's make it happen. Just give me a call."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on rematching Islam Makhachev below:

Oliveira previously faced Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 after he had been stripped of the belt in his previous bout. He lost the bout via second-round submission, however, he has secured a victory in two out of his last three appearances.

Ilia Topuria sends message to Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria has vacated the featherweight title and announced his intention to move to lightweight. 'El Matador' recently sent a message to Charles Oliveira on X, labeling himself as the father of the division by tweeting:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge."

Check out Ilia Topuria's message to Charles Oliveira below:

Topuria believes he deserves the division's next title opportunity. It is unclear what the UFC has in store for Islam Makhachev's next defense as Topuria, Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje have all made their claim to challenge him.

