Charles Oliveira and Ice Spice: Are the UFC fighter and rapper dating? Here's what 'Do Bronx' had to say

UFC star Charles Oliveira was recently romantically linked to famous rap artist Ice Spice, and it seems the reports have confused the Brazilian. Oliveira recently reacted to a social media post announcing their relationship.

The rumors of 'Do Bronx' dating Ice Spice didn't stem from a news report but a tweet, which prompted the Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant to respond. @beIsfy posted the tweet on Twitter and falsely quoted a popular MMA-based Instagram handle @fullviolence as the source, with the caption:

"Ice spice & charles oliveira are reportedly dating (via @/fullviolence)."

As the tweet went viral, fans were understandably shocked at the unlikely pair linking up. However, Charles Oliveira swiftly ended the speculations by replying to the tweet. The former UFC lightweight champion asked:

"Wat?"

Given the viral nature of the tweet, it has been confirmed that the reports of Charles Oliveira dating Ice Spice are not true. The Instagram page @Fullviolence posted a screenshot of the original tweet that credits them for the rumor and wrote in the caption “Via who??,” implying that they did not report any such news.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira recently defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 and strengthened his claim for a rematch against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Brazilian demolished Dariush via a first-round TKO and is 4-1 in his last five outings.

Charles Oliveira and Ice Spice: Fans react to false reports about the Bronx-born rapper dating 'Do Bronx'

Charles Oliveria and Ice Spice are two of the most well-known personalities in their respective fields. While Oliveira is a former UFC lightweight champion and widely loved by fans, Ice Spice, real name Isis Naija Gaston, is among the most prominent female hip-hop artists today.

Given their public popularity, it's no surprise that the false news of them dating sent their fans into a social media frenzy. Shortly after the above mentioned tweet went viral, fans and users shared their hilarious reactions to the report in the tweet's comments section.

One of Ice Spice's fans joked about being hurt by her dating Oliveira and wrote:

"Congrats bro. I hope you lose your next fight."

Another fan crudely joked:

"Bro took DO BRONX literally."

One fan jokingly pointed out:

"The fact that Charles is actually responding to this thread is hilarious."

Another fan speculated that Oliveira might not even know the American rapper, stating:

"Charles probably doesn't even know who this woman is."

One fan pointed out how social media handles post fake news for traction and wrote:

"Accounts and people are literally just matching celebs up cause they know that people will believe the internet…"

