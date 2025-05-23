Charles Oliveira issues definitive prediction for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight: "He’s the one with the sharpest boxing”

Charles Oliveira recently weighed in on the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 19.

'The Diamond' is set to make his final walk to the octagon to fight the reigning BMF champion, Holloway. The upcoming fight will be a trilogy between the two, as they have previously fought each other at UFC 143 and UFC 236 for the interim lightweight belt. The Louisiana native got the better of 'Blessed' on both occasions.

In a recent interview with Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' shared his definitive prediction for the fight. Picking Poirier to win, the Brazilian said:

"When I fought Holloway, I didn't have the chance to fight because it was too fast, because I had an injury. I think Holloway is a guy that moves a lot, a guy who catches. But, man, Dustin Poirier is a guy that I have huge respect for. For me, of all the guys I’ve fought, he’s the one with the sharpest boxing. He has a very heavy hand. He knows how to play the game. He will fight at home, practically, so I think Poirier wins. It's his last fight, it's his retirement. So he will fight consciously than he has ever fought."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Charles Oliveira predicts to knockout Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight clash

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are scheduled to fight for the vacant 155-pound belt at UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28. Although 'El Matador' is a massive favorite to win the fight, the former lightweight champion seems confident in his victory.

In his recent appearance on Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' shared his prediction, stating:

"It’s a great fight, he [Topuria] is a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done in the fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

