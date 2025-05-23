  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Charles Oliveira issues definitive prediction for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight: "He’s the one with the sharpest boxing”

Charles Oliveira issues definitive prediction for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight: "He’s the one with the sharpest boxing”

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 23, 2025 03:17 GMT
Charles Oliveira (middle) previews Max Holloway (left) vs. Dustin Poirier (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Charles Oliveira (middle) previews Max Holloway (left) vs. Dustin Poirier (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Charles Oliveira recently weighed in on the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 19.

Ad

'The Diamond' is set to make his final walk to the octagon to fight the reigning BMF champion, Holloway. The upcoming fight will be a trilogy between the two, as they have previously fought each other at UFC 143 and UFC 236 for the interim lightweight belt. The Louisiana native got the better of 'Blessed' on both occasions.

In a recent interview with Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' shared his definitive prediction for the fight. Picking Poirier to win, the Brazilian said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When I fought Holloway, I didn't have the chance to fight because it was too fast, because I had an injury. I think Holloway is a guy that moves a lot, a guy who catches. But, man, Dustin Poirier is a guy that I have huge respect for. For me, of all the guys I’ve fought, he’s the one with the sharpest boxing. He has a very heavy hand. He knows how to play the game. He will fight at home, practically, so I think Poirier wins. It's his last fight, it's his retirement. So he will fight consciously than he has ever fought."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Ad

Charles Oliveira predicts to knockout Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight clash

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are scheduled to fight for the vacant 155-pound belt at UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28. Although 'El Matador' is a massive favorite to win the fight, the former lightweight champion seems confident in his victory.

In his recent appearance on Full Violence, 'Do Bronx' shared his prediction, stating:

Ad
"It’s a great fight, he [Topuria] is a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done in the fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

About the author
Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Twitter icon

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications