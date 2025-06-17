Charles Oliveira issues unfiltered response to Ilia Topuria's recent "bring the pillow" threat: "You've seen this soap opera several times"

Charles Oliveira recently responded to Ilia Topuria's strong words ahead of UFC 317. Oliveira voiced optimism in his abilities to defeat Topuria, who is planning to display his devastating knockout power in their highly anticipated matchup.

This year's International Fight Week will feature Oliveira and Topuria competing for the vacant lightweight throne at UFC 317 on June 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spaniard, known for his confident persona, issued a stern warning to the former 155-pound kingpin in a sparring video shared on X. He wrote:

''Don’t forget to bring the pillow, @CharlesDoBronxs''

Check out the post below:

Oliveira wasn't bothered by Topuria's antics as the 35-year-old cited his past experiences where he overcame adversity and emerged victorious. In a recent interview with Luis Coutinho, which was shared on Championship Rounds' X account, 'Do Bronx' said:

''Dude, you know it doesn't matter what they're going to say. For me, it doesn't matter bro. I think only god knows what will happen on June 28th, we're going to face each other. I think I'm a problem for him or anyone who's going to fight me. I've got firepower in my hands and incredible jiu-jitsu. What Topuria is saying or any other guy is saying, to me, it doesn't make a difference. You've seen this soap opera several times. Many of them said a lot of things, and you know what happened in the end. My hand was raised, so it doesn't make any difference."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Michael Bisping says Charles Oliveira's fighting style may backfire at UFC 317

In his YouTube video last week, former champion Michael Bisping expressed his admiration for Charles Oliveira. However, the Brit said that Oliveira is careless when advancing in the cage, which allows his opponents to hurt him.

Notably, Oliveira has previously been dropped by Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, which is concerning for the Brazilian, who is scheduled to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

"Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira is an exciting fighter...but it's the exciting style that he has that will give me cause for concern if I was coaching Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira. The way that he walks forward like a buzzsaw with reckless abandon, the not giving a damn attitude...it's that reckless style that might get him clipped...he takes a lot of chances...we know he's [Ilia Topuria] got big power. He might explode the chin of Charles Oliveira.''

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (1:51):

